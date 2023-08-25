 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Pell City woman dies in one-vehicle accident

A Pell City woman was discovered dead in her vehicle Tuesday afternoon when a property owner reported that a vehicle apparently wrecked near that property on U.S. 231.

According to St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell, the property owner reported the incident by calling 911 at approximately 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. Russell identified the victim as Stephanie Renea Brasher, 41, of Pell City, who was alone in the vehicle. She was also wearing a seatbelt, Russell said.