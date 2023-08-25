Pell City woman dies in one-vehicle accident

A Pell City woman was discovered dead in her vehicle Tuesday afternoon when a property owner reported that a vehicle apparently wrecked near that property on U.S. 231.
According to St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell, the property owner reported the incident by calling 911 at approximately 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. Russell identified the victim as Stephanie Renea Brasher, 41, of Pell City, who was alone in the vehicle. She was also wearing a seatbelt, Russell said.
It appeared that Brasher’s vehicle left the roadway and traveled about 125 to 150 feet from the road, following a path down an embankment and into a driveway at a vacant house, hitting a wall at the driveway and overturning, he said.
She was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday, Russell said. It appeared that Brasher died as a result of blunt force trauma, he said.
It is not yet clear if the accident took place prior to the time residents near the site noticed the vehicle, Russell said.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) reported a time of approximately 10:55 p.m. Monday for the accident. The agency also reported that Brasher was driving a 2006 Chrysler 300.
The accident took place approximately six miles north of Pell City.
Troopers will continue their investigation into the accident, according to an ALEA statement.