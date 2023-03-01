 Skip to main content
Pell City veterinarian receives honors

MONTGOMERY Dr. Kenneth McMillan of Talladega was inducted into the Alabama Livestock Hall of Fame Feb. 18, 2023, during the 80th annual Alabama Cattlemen’s Association Convention and Trade Show in Montgomery. 

This achievement honors McMillan for his longtime service and outstanding contributions to Alabama’s livestock industry.