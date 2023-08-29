 Skip to main content
Pell City unveils downtown streetscape improvements

If all goes well and the work progresses on schedule, downtown Pell City will have a whole new look before the Christmas season.

A plan for revamping the city’s sidewalks, handicap access, landscaping and general aesthetic is scheduled to get under way by mid-September, announced during Monday’s City Council meeting.