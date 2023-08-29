Pell City unveils downtown streetscape improvements

If all goes well and the work progresses on schedule, downtown Pell City will have a whole new look before the Christmas season.
A plan for revamping the city’s sidewalks, handicap access, landscaping and general aesthetic is scheduled to get under way by mid-September, announced during Monday’s City Council meeting.
City Manager Brian Muenger said the contracted company that had the low bid for the work, the Anniston-based Taylor Corporation, said the work is expected to take 105 days.
The project will begin at 17th Street and continue on both sides of Cogswell Avenue through town to Comer Avenue, concluding at U.S. 231. The Comer Avenue section of the project will include sidewalks on one side of the street.
Muenger said the work will proceed one block at a time, and business owners’ access to their front doors shouldn’t be affected for more than two days.
He said the city had been talking with the downtown business community to find out their hours, needs and concerns for operations during the construction.
Should there be delays in the project, Muenger said it’s possible the work can be put on hold to accommodate access to the downtown district during peak holiday shopping periods.
“And we will continue communicating with our merchants in the area to update them on the progress,” he said.
Taylor Corporation bid the work at $829,652, and the city has $640,000 in grant funds to put into the cost, along with adding an additional $313,054. Construction and engineering inspection services are also required for the Alabama Department of Transportation project, and this adds another $123,401.
Muenger said he is preparing a supplemental funding request, which could add to the city’s original grant award and lower the city’s cost.
The project is under the state’s Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP).
The session included an update from Don Smith, executive director of the St. Clair County Economic Development Council, outlining the council’s objectives for the next five years.
Smith said the board determined a focus upon education and workforce development, recruitment and retention of development, marketing and communication, infrastructure development and assisting communities with pursuing grant funding.
He also said the board determined that there would also be a focus on the agricultural aspects of the county, and have these interests among the five-year goals.
The council is also working on its agreements with the St. Clair County Commission to establish these for fiscal year 2023-24. The council agreed to approve three of the four aspects of the agreements, these being Central Dispatch, the Drug Enforcement Unit and the Emergency Management Agency.
The council tabled finalization of the city’s agreement for inmate housing.
Other matters included approval to replace air conditioning units at the Civic Center, where a breakdown has affected the large meeting area. These units were not replaced during the renovation of the building four years ago, said Parks and Recreation director Bubba Edge.
The council approved the purchase and work for the units, with a low bid of $39, 708 from Allen Service Company of Pell City.
In other business, the council:
— Approved condemnation for the building located at 506 29th Street North and tabled condemnation of a house pending a sale contract being completed by the council’s Sept. 25 meeting;
— Approved a final plot resurvey for property located at 67 Mohawk Trail;
— Approved a final plot plan for the Fox Hollow development’s existing Phase Five, Sector Three;
— Approved a petition to vacate a street right of way and undeveloped alley in the east addition to Park Hill Subdivision.