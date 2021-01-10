Pell City Schools going all-virtual this week (free content)

PELL CITY -- The Pell City school system has announced that all schools will go to virtual learning Monday, Jan. 11.
“Due to a large number of COVID related staff absences, the Pell City school system will be moving to distance learning for the coming week,” the system announced on its Facebook page.
The announcement said parents will be contacted by their child's school with specific instruction related details. The system plans to resume in-person learning Tuesday, Jan. 19.
The announcement comes a day after the system announced it was closing Walter M. Kennedy Elementary School until Jan. 19 for the same reason.