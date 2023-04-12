 Skip to main content
Pell City school system teacher among 16 finalists for Teacher of the Year

Lauren Murdoch Brascho teaches at Coosa Valley Elementary

Lauren Murdoch Brascho

From an initial group of more than 150 of the state’s top educators, the Pell City school system’s Lauren Murdoch Brascho from Coosa Valley Elementary School has been named among the state’s 16 finalists for the state Teacher of the Year honor.

The 16 finalists will soon be narrowed down to the state’s final four in the program to highlight Alabama educators.