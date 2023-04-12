Pell City school system teacher among 16 finalists for Teacher of the Year

From an initial group of more than 150 of the state’s top educators, the Pell City school system’s Lauren Murdoch Brascho from Coosa Valley Elementary School has been named among the state’s 16 finalists for the state Teacher of the Year honor.
The 16 finalists will soon be narrowed down to the state’s final four in the program to highlight Alabama educators.
The 2023-24 Teacher of the Year will be announced by the Alabama State Board of Education in May.
Alabama’s Teacher of the Year serves as a full-time ambassador for the fields of education and teaching professions, and presents workshops to a variety of groups during the year.
The Alabama Teacher of the Year will become a candidate for the National Teacher of the Year.
Brascho was nominated for the District VI Elementary Teacher of the Year.