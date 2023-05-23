Pell City school board releases map of proposed attendance zones

As the Pell City public school system continues its efforts to redesign and realign its attendance zones, the Board of Education announced during a May 16 meeting that a preliminary zone map is available online.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin said area residents are invited to visit www.pellcityschools.net to view proposed changes, as well as provide their input to the design.
“It is very important to us to be able to receive this feedback,” he said. “We want the public involved in this very important decision.”
Since Pell City formed its own school system in 1982, leaving the St. Clair County school system, school system zones have not been altered. One of the concerns from the lack of change has been that the five elected school board members come only from inside the Pell City limits, not from the outlying school zone areas.
This has left more than half the families of the Pell City school system out of the running to represent their areas on the City Board of Education.
The Pell City School System has attendance areas in each direction, the city of Riverside to the east, Wattsville and Coal City communities to the north, Cook Springs and Prescott to the west and Cropwell, south of the city limits.
The proposed new zones are broken down with demographic information on the map, the smallest zone in population, District 2, being the central area of Pell City with population given as 2,305.
District 1, as drawn, includes areas to the west, Cook Springs and Prescott; and a population of 6,761.
The district north of Pell City, District 3, including the Wattsville and Coal City areas, represents a population of 6.786.
District four includes the area in and around the city of Riverside, and a population of 6.696; and District 5, the Cropwell areas to the south including New London. District 5 shows a population of 6,657.
Martin said it has been determined that the number of districts and seats on the Board of Education will remain at five.
Recent student counts estimate that 52 percent of the Pell City School System’s students are from attendance zones outside the city limits.
The school system has been assisted in the project by the Greater Birmingham Planning Commission, with the members of the Pell City Council approving a measure that allows the coordination through the city’s affiliation with the organization.
The cost for services is $17,025, which the school system will be responsible for paying.
In order to be clear on exactly which zone a resident of one of the proposed zones resides, the school system website allows users to enter their address and determine the correct zone their residence is in.
This would affect the way residents will be able to vote in future board of education elections.