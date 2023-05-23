 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Pell City school board releases map of proposed attendance zones

Pell City school board releases map of proposed attendance zones

A proposed map of redesigned attendance zones for the Pell City School System was presented this week, available on the school system’s website and is interactive for all five school districts.

As the Pell City public school system continues its efforts to redesign and realign its attendance zones, the Board of Education announced during a May 16 meeting that a preliminary zone map is available online.

Superintendent Dr. James Martin said area residents are invited to visit www.pellcityschools.net to view proposed changes, as well as provide their input to the design.