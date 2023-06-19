Pell City school board finalizes Propst contract with supplement

A supplemental agreement has been signed off on for the Pell City school system’s new head football coach.
While an initial contract was released in April for incoming head football coach Rush Propst, it remained unsigned until the May 24 meeting of the Pell City Board of Education.
Meanwhile, Propst was working under the agreement until them, and in May, signed the supplemental agreement with the board.
The new document has been made retroactive to the April 1 date when Propst’s duties began.
In the supplemental document with Pell City High School’s new head football coach, it states that he was hired as a teacher and head football coach for PCHS. It also states that the additional document has been provided to further define the relationship with the board and Propst.
The agreement claims to act to “supplement and expand the benefits provided to Propst by the Board” and “does not supercede or replace Coach Propst’s teacher contract with the Board.”
The supplemental agreement is dated to have become effective April 1, 2023, and will expire March 31, 2023. It is spelled out to automatically renew on the same terms unless either party involved gives the other party 60 days written notice of the desire not to renew the agreement.
Base salary for Propst is set out in the document as his services as a teacher and as head football coach and shall total no less than $128,000 yearly. This is to be payable in 12 monthly installments of $10,666.
Broken down the compensation includes the teacher salary of $76,386, a three-month contract extension of 53 days of summer employment of $21,649 and the supplement of $29,964 for head football coach.
Regular payroll for Propst began in April, prior to a contract being signed.
He will also receive the employee’s portion as well as the full preminum for family hospitalization insurance and major health plan coverage through the Public Education Employees’ Health Insurance Plan, including vision, dental and all other supplemental medical coverage that the Board makes available to employees.
Relocation fees of $5,000 were retained in the amended document, along with $1,000 monthly for use of his personal vehicle, included in his regular paycheck.
Also noted in the supplemental agreement, should Propst’s teaching contract be terminated for reasons valid under the Students First Act or other applicable teacher tenure law in effect at the time of termination, the agreement will terminate on the date his termination as a teacher is becomes final.
For his eligibility to attain tenure, it is agreed in the document that the supplemental employment does not affect this process. Should the supplemental employment be terminated, Propst’s position as a nine-month teacher will be unaffected.