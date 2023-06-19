 Skip to main content
Pell City school board finalizes Propst contract with supplement

Rush Propst intro

Pell City introduced Rush Propst on March 31, 2023.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

A supplemental agreement has been signed off on for the Pell City school system’s new head football coach.

While an initial contract was released in April for incoming head football coach Rush Propst, it remained unsigned until the May 24 meeting of the Pell City Board of Education.