Pell City school board approves change order for track

PELL CITY — The Pell City Board of Education has approved a $20,000 change order for the system's new running track.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin said the measure is designed to pay to mitigate water issues that have delayed the project. Martin said the project, which was approved a month after he became superintendent in 2019, has been delayed continually, most recently because of wet conditions.
Pell City Schools Facilities Director Gary Mozingo said the issue has been that the gravel base is too wet to be paved properly. He said in its current state the site has been unable to accommodate equipment without possible causing grooves in the surface.
“That's been the problem all along is getting to where it will hold up equipment,” Mozingo said.
He said the change order will allow for cement to be plowed into the site. That should seal it from water so that the base can be paved with asphalt.
Martin said the paving continued being delayed because of the wet weather over the last year.
“You really got to have a pretty good dry spell,” he said, adding that the only time the area had one was when construction was halted because of the pandemic last spring.
Martin said the delays have been frustrating for him and everyone one else involved, but, weather permitting, the current phase of the project could be complete soon.
“Our hope for us is to have it done in 30 days,” he said. “If we don't get a deluge of rain.”
Mozingo said the project will still have some steps left after the asphalt is down, but it can at least be lined off and used for this year's track and field season. He said there are also plans to use the grassy area in the city of the track for soccer practices.
Mozingo said lights and bleachers will still need to be built on the site.
He also said the last part of the project likely will be the rubberized surface on the track. Mozingo has previously said the surface is expected to cost the system $200,000 and will have to go through a separate bid process.
He said this will be the final phase so the equipment needed to build the lights and bleachers don't damage the final surface and to let the asphalt settle before adding another surface on top of it.
In other matters, Tuesday, the board:
—Held a reception honoring board members in honor of School Board Appreciation Month;
—Recognized Megan Kreitlein of Eden Elementary School for her nomination for Alabama Teacher of the Year in the Elementary Division and April Carter of Pell City High School for her nomination for Alabama Teacher of the Year in the Secondary Division
—Approved hiring Christina Henderson (special education teacher assistant at Eden);
—Approved retirement of Maggie Marler (bus driver);
—Approved contracts with Lisa Reinhart (contract after school science teacher at Duran North Middle School), Megan Pruitt (contract after school english tutor at Duran North) , Schorett Emerich (contract after school english tutor at Duran North), Wendy Latham (contract after school math tutor at Duran North), Debbie Roberts (contract after school math tutor at Duran South Middle School), Katie Williams (contract after school english tutor at Duran South), Morgan Moore (after school science tutor at Duran South), Ross Burks (after school science tutor at Duran South), Tara McBurnett (after school math tutor at Duran South), Amy Smart (after school reading tutor at Williams Intermediate School), Pam Cagle (after school math tutor at William Intermediate), Sanda Haynes (after school math tutor at Williams Intermediate), Shelly Gregg (after school reading tutor at Williams Intermediate), Tammy Vincent (after school math tutor at Williams Intermediate), Melanie Wise (after school reading tutor at Williams Intermediate), Paige Seigler (agriscience teacher at Pell City High School), Nathan Edwards (certified teacher contract substitute), Tanya Osborne (after school reading and math tutor at Williams Intermediate);
—Approved leave of absence for Naomi Rogers;
—Approved supplemental hire of Steven Lofaso (boys assistant varsity soccer coach);
—Approved termination of Eric Aldridge (custodian at Pell City High);
—Approved adding the Strategic Plan Module to Simbli Package at the cost of $4,100 per year;
—Approved Accounts Payable for December, 2020 in the amount of $362,704.77.