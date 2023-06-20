Pell City school board amends budget by $1.7 million

The Pell City Board of Education took steps to amend its 2022-23 budget Tuesday, adding $1.7 million to its expenditures.
Board members didn’t discuss the additional funding during the meeting, which was approved unanimously.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin said most of the funding was targeted for capital outlay projects, and included some additional personnel items and, for example, athletic equipment.
The school system has also added a band instructor for Williams Intermediate School and is adding more science and technology personnel as well, he said.
Tuesday’s board meeting included hiring 20 certified teaching positions, six non-certified positions and 36 contract employees for various services.
The certified employees added include:
— Lisa Nixon, English, Duran Junior High;
— Rhonda Nolin, math, Duran Junior High;
— Kellani Metcalf, science, Duran Junior High;
— John Smith, math, Duran Junior High;
— Angela Formby, English, Duran Junior High;
— Ricky Parker Jr., history, Duran Junior High;
— Ashley Hester Young, elementary, Coosa Valley;
— Melissa Hardman, counselor, PCHS;
— Robert Creston Davis, elementary, Williams Intermediate;
— Justin Little, history, PCHS;
— Samantha Turner, elementary, Eden Elementary;
— Nick Gentry, physical education, systemwide;
— Amber Strickland, elementary, Williams Intermediate;
— Steven Cruse, history, PCHS;
— Dylan Layton, beginning band director, Williams Intermediate;
— Jeffrey Wilson, business education, Duran Junior High;
— Donald Futrell, history, Duran Junior High;
— Sebrena Wood, English, Duran Junior High;
— Jake Welch, driver’s education, PCHS.
Non-certified:
— Cynthia Isbell, lunchroom worker, system-wide;
— Stefnie Propst, secretary, 12 months, PCHS;
— Justin Albert, special education paraprofessional PCHS;
— Diana Gunn, Title One teacher assistant, Eden Elementary;
— John Rodgers, bus driver;
— Patricia Carter, bus driver.
Contracts:
— Dana Long, Taren Otwell, Cynthis Allen, Lori Billingsley, April Donohoo, and Lorena Reid, Title One interventionists;
— Samantha Reid, Tiffany Wilkerson and Jamey Hamby, Summer READing Program;
— Cindy Maderis, Summer Math Program;
— Matt Wall, Abby Freeman, Kelly Dale, Lara Gunnells, Amy Bowman, Fine Arts Camp;
— Sara Webb Vick, Contract Title One Interventionist;
— Shena Ashworth, extendable school year contract;
— Nick Gentry, Defensive Coordinator;
— Courtney Upshaw, Defensive Line Coach;
— Noah Wilder, Inside Linebacker Coach;
— Bobbie Diaz, Ashely Owen, Gina Hooie, Elizabeth McIntosh, Melissa Trimble, Ashley Hammock, Elizabeth Freeman, Raven Crawford, David Box, Florin Radu, Elizabeth Benner, Lacy Mills, Pamela Farley, Special Education Retention Bonus Agreement.
— Jason Castleberry, Summer READing Contract;
— Lauren Gray, Contract Title One Teacher Assistant;
— Bernardo Silva, bus aide for summer programs.
Transfer:
— Tonya Helms, Assistant Principal at Williams Intermediate School to Principal at Kennedy Elementary School.
Reassignment:
— Tracie Longgrear, Pre-K teacher assistant to Title One teacher assistant for Eden Elementary.
Supplemental:
— Xavier Robinson interim boys’ basketball coach;
— Approval to increase building tech supplements from current amount of $2,000 to $3,000 in the 2023-24 school year.
Resignations:
— Katelyn Howard, speech/language pathologist systemwide;
— Anthony Entrekin, ELA teacher at Duran Jr. High;
— Kelly McAdams, ELA teacher for Duran Junior High;
— Michaela Lane, ELA teacher for Duran Junior High;
— Madison McCugh, elementary music teacher system-wide;
— Douglas Clayton, math teacher for Duran Junior High;
— Matt Dollar, history teacher, PCHS;
— David Collins, business education/career prep for PCHS.
Non-certified:
— Sandra Kerr, bus driver
— Ben Hazelwood, bus driver;
— Luanne Clarey, bus driver.
Non-renewals:
— Kellie Powell, Eden Elementary second grade teacher;
— Toni Sabo-Harmon, eighth grade math; and Abby McKee, physical education; Duran Junior High;
— Breanna Caarr, fifth grade science teacher; and Haylee Jemison, fifth grade language arts teacher; Williams Intermediate School;
— John Gluschick, health teacher/assistant baseball coach; and Jeff Smith;
— Amy Walker, special education teacher;
— Shirley Jackson, 12-month custodian.