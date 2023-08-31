 Skip to main content
Pell City Rotary hands out health care dollars, looks to future

Pictured at the Pell City Rotary Club’s presentation of a $10,000 donation to the St. Clair County Community Health Clinic are Dr. Nicholas Kin, associate dean for Jefferson State Community College; Cristy Daffron, a member of the clinic’s board of directors; Brooke Lowery, clinic director; Matthew Pope, Rotary Club Foundation Chair; and Serge Brazzolotto, Rotary Club President.

It’s what they do, and members of the Pell City Rotary Club did it in a big way Tuesday with their support for free and reduced cost health care in St. Clair County.

And following their presentation of a $10,000 gift to The St. Clair Community Health Clinic during their weekly gathering, club members turned their thoughts over to how they could do more in the area they serve.