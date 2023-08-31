Pell City Rotary hands out health care dollars, looks to future

It’s what they do, and members of the Pell City Rotary Club did it in a big way Tuesday with their support for free and reduced cost health care in St. Clair County.
And following their presentation of a $10,000 gift to The St. Clair Community Health Clinic during their weekly gathering, club members turned their thoughts over to how they could do more in the area they serve.
Following the presentation, Rotary President Serge Brazzolotto led the group into a quest for their future.
When he joined Rotary in 2018, Brazzolotto said, he had become aware of the group’s focus.
“I like what I read about it,” he said.
He also credited Rotary Sergeant at Arms Jay Jenkins with urging him to explore the opportunities Rotary offered in the way of service and results.
“It’s much like I get to do as a deacon in our church,” he said. “I get to reach out to those in need.”
And, five years later, Brazzolotto smiles, saying, “I like it.”
He said he doesn’t view the club as being about “him,” but rather “What we can do together as a group.”
Brazzolotto turned to the club’s Four Way Test that serves as the members’ guidance.
“Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? And, Is it beneficial to all concerned?”
“We can fulfil the Four Way Test,” he said. “And I know I’m preaching to the choir.”
On the topic of things he had on his mind for the club’s consideration in the coming year, Brazzolotto said, “I want to make Rotary known throughout the city. I want people to know us, and what we do.”
Brazzolotto said he’d like for Rotary to be visible everywhere in the city it serves, and encouraged the membership to share their ideas, work to recruit new members, and help the effect Rotary has in the community to grow even more.
One example Brazzolotto gave was hosting gatherings such a group breakfast sessions that offer an opportunity for others to meet members, and hear more, and ask questions about the organization.
Membership is now at about 70, he said.
Other activities the club sponsors or takes part in in could include area cleanups, which have visible effects in community spaces, he said.
“We can get out and spread through town and clean the streets when they need it,” he said. “We can help with some of the things for kids, like help with a car wash and show involvement.”
Another example of community needs could be taking a day to work together to help with other organizations such as the Sheriff’s Boy’s Ranch,” he noted.
There are also ways the club can offer more participation in community events, Brazzolotto said, in addition to its tennis and golf tournaments.
“I’d like to have a 5K run/walk, and involve people,” he said. “And as a group, we do great things and can do more.”
Brazzolotto said there are seasonal food drives coming up for Rotary, along with a Rotary Blood Drive set for Nov. 14.
“There are many, many ways to share our time,” he said.
Rotary also has another Meal Day coming up Sept. 15, when members seek a community group or department to provide lunch for workers. Another outreach is set for Sept 16. during the Lakeside Live event at Lakeside Park, when members will hand out water for the day and offer information about Rotary Club.