Pell City Rotarians name the cream of their crop

It’s easy to tell they both love their community.
And it’s apparent they love the creed known to all who know Rotary, that members of a Rotary Club are dedicated to acts of service.
Both Meg W. Clements and Blair Goodgame are “hometown girls,” and there’s a depth to their roots in Pell City.
This year, the pair of Pell City Rotary Club members were voted Rotarians of the Year by their fellow Rotarians, in honor of their work and dedication to the club. Both women have devoted themselves to creating and defining one of the club’s primary fundraisers, the yearly Father-Daughter Dance that features an evening of “Daddy and Me” memories for all who attend.
The two set out to create a magical night for their guests, and fathers and daughters of all ages fill the beautifully transformed spaces with dining and dancing and lots of special things.
“I have always valued serving others, and community service,” Clements said. “I began at a young age, going with my grandparents to work the American Legion Pancake Breakfast and to participate with them in various service events. I always knew in my professional life, I had to find that missing piece which is fulfilled by my membership as a Rotarian.”
After graduating from the University of Alabama and then earning her law degree from the Cumberland School of Law, Clements returned to her hometown for her career in law.
Goodgame’s experience is similar — she returned to Pell City following her graduation from Auburn University in 2009.
“I hardly knew anyone, and I was looking to connect with and give back to the community,” she said. “Along came the Pell City Rotary Club, which I joined in 2012 and have only grown more passionate about Rotary and its values since.”
She says her favorite thing about the club is the commitment to the Pell City community and being part of the mission to exemplify “service over self,” as the club promotes.
“There is a sense of camaraderie when we are together,” she said. “Whether it’s over lunch or our service projects.”
Goodgame quotes a friend, Lorrie Brooks of Pell City and wife of the late Admiral Dennis Brooks, also a Rotarian, in her comments of what Rotarians truly are.
“She says Rotarians are just ordinary people doing extraordinary work,” Goodgame said.
Goodgame is the Tourism Coordinator for the St. Clair County Economic Development Council.
“The St. Clair County tourism initiative, Visit St. Clair, connects the dots among outdoor recreation, economic development, along with health and wellness in the community,” she said. “I have a deep love for St. Clair County and I’m so lucky to be able to spread St. Clair’s good nature. Because there’s no place like home.”
Clements shares the sentiments.
“I grew up here in Cropwell,” she said. “I love St. Clair County and the quality of life available to us in the state of Alabama.”
Clements says her favorite part of Pell City is Logan Martin Lake, and the beauty of the city and county as a whole.
“St. Clair County contains some of the best small town life out there,” she said. “I love working in downtown Pell City, and walking to the courthouse.”
Outside of their chosen careers, both Rotarians keep busy lifestyles.
For Goodgame, it’s her active interest in theater and dance, and she teaches dance at the Pell City Civic Center and is often onstage in a production at the Pell City Center for Education and Performing Arts.
She’s also known for her auctioneering talents, and provides these skills for livestock and poultry sales throughout the state.
Goodgame also serves as the 2022-23 board chair for the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama and serves on the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama Roundtable, a nonprofit that works to inform and improve state and local government in the state.
Clements is the mother of two children, Amelia, age four; and Peyton, who is a year old.
“I am a wife to a football coach, so I love high school football and sporting events,” she said.
She is also a long-term lake lover, and calls her family “water bugs,” as they spend many of their weekends with her parents on the lake and in their pool.
Other interests include the study of world history, “anything presidential, and how they dealt with different issues and conflict,” along with reading and baking.
Both Rotary devotees share a vision for even more involvement in their community, and helping create even more outreach from the civic club of about 80 members.
Continued growth within the club is a big plus, Goodgame said, and a way to add to Rotary’s reach within the community it serves.
And Clements shares the same outlook for Rotary’s future impact upon the community it serves.
“I would like for our club to continue the events and fundraisers we do now, but expand on these and work with other groups,” she said