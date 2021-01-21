Pell City pharmacist says his business has 100 vaccine doses, hopes to get more

PELL CITY — A Pell City pharmacist is trying to make sure St. Clair County gets its fair share of COVID-19 vaccines.
Curt Eddy, the owner of MainStreet Drugs in Pell City along with drug stores in Odenville and Ashville, said his business got its first batch of vaccines last week and hopes to get another this week.
Eddy said he received 100 doses of coronavirus vaccine last week and began vaccinating local first responders, but couldn't complete the job with the doses he had available. He said now he is hoping to get more. He added that he wants to make sure people in St. Clair County get the doses they need.
Eddy said there are roughly 100,000 people that live in the county, most of which will need to be vaccinated. For that he says we will need more vaccines and to get it to more people. He said he has discussed the issue with Alabama Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris personally by phone.
“I just want to make sure St. Clair County gets their fair share,” Eddy said.
He said the issue lies in getting more vaccine doses into the state and then distributed to counties. Eddy said once that can be squared away county health departments and local pharmacies can continue vaccinating priority groups and eventually stage large clinics to vaccinate more people.
He said the first step, vaccinating fire fighters, police officers, health personnel and even teachers, is vitally important.
“To put a community back together after an event like this you have to start with the people who take care of the community,” Eddy said.
While this is the initial stage, he said the only real way the county will get back to normal is to have as many people vaccinated as possible.
Eddy said one way to do that is to clear up notable misconceptions about the vaccine so people know that it is safe.
“The biggest misconception here is that this vaccine was made overnight,” he said. “That's not true.”
Eddy said coronaviruses have been studied for years, especially after the SARS outbreak in 2003. He said this just happened to be the particular virus that caused a pandemic, and the vaccine is just one developed for that virus. The technology existed Eddy said it was simply a matter of using that technology for this virus.
Eddy said the vaccine also doesn’t include any kind of live virus sample, instead working by sending a Messenger RNA strand into the body. He said all this does is tell a patient's body to produce a certain type of protein which then helps protect them from infection.
Eddy said, to him, it's important for people to see the vaccination as a civil obligation. He said it's something everyone can do to get life back to normal.