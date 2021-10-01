Pell City native makes it on to Blake Shelton’s team on The Voice

PELL CITY — Pell City native Berritt Haynes recently turned head and chairs in NBC’s The Voice.
Haynes, a 19-year-old from Pell City, appeared on the show recently and secured a spot on Blake Shelton’s team with a rendition of Brett Young’s “Mercy.”
Those interested in seeing Haynes as he moves to the next round of the show can catch the Voice on Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m. on WVTM-13.
Haynes said the whole experience so far seems surreal after all the hard work he has done to get there.
“Sometimes it just doesn't feel real, you know,” he said. “It's definitely like I said on the show the other night, it's a dream come true for me. To get to this point and actually be on the show and be on Team Blake is super exciting.”
Shelton for his part seemed just as excited to have Haynes on his team saying during the show that Haynes was an exceptional singer.
“I heard your voice, and I just think you are a damn good singer,” he said.
Haynes is a local talent who sings and plays at least three instruments: the guitar, alto saxophone and tenor saxophone. He said he's sung at Seddon Baptist Church for many years, both as part of the worship team and solos. More recently Haynes has been working on starting a more formal career.
“I play at Docks and some places in Birmingham,” he said. “I really wasn't out and about playing and gigging until a couple months ago. I’m really getting used to memorizing songs and figuring out how to be a performer, really.”
Music wasn't the first path Haynes has been on in his young life, however. Until the age of 8, he was the kid who played every sport, but he said that changed when he was diagnosed with a heart condition.
“I went to a normal pediatrician check-up, and my pediatrician found a heart murmur. He just found something wasn't right with my heart,” he said. “He sent me to a cardiologist and my cardiologist diagnosed me with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.”
The disease causes tissues in the heart to become thicker than normal making it harder for it to pump blood. Haynes said it's often called the sudden death disease because heavy physical activity can literally cause the heart to stop.
Haynes said with sports out the window, his parents put him in guitar lessons, which he wasn't incredibly excited about at the time. He said he came to love music over time. Since then, Haynes has led the youth worship team at Seddon and played in the Pell City High School band, where he marched with an alto sax and played tenor during concert season.
“I fell in love with music because I didn't think that was the only thing I could do, but I had to do something,” he said.
As for getting onto the show. Haynes said he's always been a fan and has gone to Nashville twice to audition. He also was granted a wish by the Make-A Wish foundation and chose to use it to go to California, watch the show and meet the coaches. That wish sadly didn't happen, as the pandemic put it on hold.
Haynes said what finally got him into the show, and face to face with the coaches, wasn't an in-person audition or Make-A-Wish but a video sent in by his mom of him singing.
“It wasn't produced or anything like that, it was just a raw video of me singing ‘Tears in Heaven’ by Eric Clapton,” he said.
Now that he's on the show, Haynes said he's really excited and happy to get some coaching from Shelton.
“He's a great guy,” he said. “He doesn't even want to set you up for failure; he's wanting you to strive to get better.”