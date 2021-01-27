Pell City manager says automated calls asking for personal information aren't from city

PELL CITY — Pell City Manager Brian Muenger is reminding residents the city will not send out automated calls asking for their personal information.
Muenger said he was alerted recently by several residents, who said they had received automated calls from different municipal phone numbers. The call included a prerecorded message saying their social security number was compromised.
Muenger said these calls are similar in content to more common scam calls that pretend to be representing the Internal Revenue Service, but do not in any way originate from the city.
“It's kind of standard fare as far as the calls,” he said, “but obviously those are not coming from the city of Pell City.”
Muenger said whoever is behind the call has been spoofing city phone numbers. He said the calls have appeared to come from multiple municipal phone numbers, but each shows up as city hall on caller ID.
The city manager said the municipality does use automated calls to give customers utility reminders, but never to request personal information.
Muenger said any resident who receives one of these calls should not engage and should immediately hang up the phone.
He said the city already has reported the situation to the Federal Communication Commission.