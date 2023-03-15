Pell City man straddles a rodeo beast one more time

ODENVILLE — Pell City cowboy Josh Bowman took a long, hard look at the massive brute standing behind the metal gates.
The beast probably weighed about 1,500 pounds and had ample horns that could easily slice a man wide open, if it had the chance to do so.
“I don’t know anything about him,” Bowman said, staring. “I just hope that I can hang on.”
After hanging up his spurs for years, Bowman, 40, returned to bull riding last Friday night at the St. Clair County Cattleman’s Rodeo.
“I’ve been away from it for about eight years,” he said.
The two-night event was held at the St. Clair County Alabama Arena in Odenville and was chock full of cowboys and cowgirls competing in the professional ranks of various rodeo competitions.
“This is a trial and error run,” Bowman said as he looked over the bull he would mount before the night was over.
Bowman was 15 when he started bull riding, but he was 16 before he actually competed in his first rodeo.
“I basically practiced for a whole year,” he said.
After graduating from Pell City High School in 2001, bull riding became more of a profession, riding in Professional Cowboy Association (PCA), and in the Southeastern Professional Rodeo Association events. By 2007, he was participating in Professional Bull Riding (PBR) sanctioned events.
“I was riding every week,” he said. “Every weekend, I was headed to a rodeo.”
After seven years on the backs of bulls, Bowman began to slow down.
“I slacked off in 2014,” he said. “I had work and my two sons to take care of.”
Bull riding is not for the faint of heart, and the danger involved with bull riding is real.
“I dislocated my collarbone from my shoulder,” Bowman said. “I’ve had plenty of stitches and been knocked out a few times — knocked out cold.”
Competitors riding bulls use only one hand, usually their less dominant hand, but Bowman is right-handed and also uses his right hand during competitions.
As for competitions, “You hope you get a good one and place,” he said. “It’s a rush.”
Bowman said after the first couple of jumps, a bull rider generally knows if they are going to have a good ride or not.
“You have to be really ready when you come out,” he said.
Bull riders have to stay on the bull for at least eight seconds to score any points and have a chance to place.
“If you place, you’ll win a pretty good amount of money,” Bowman said.
Bowman said his older son, Briley, who attends Williams Intermediate School in Pell City, wants to start riding bulls, so he was showing him the ropes.
“He wanted to start, so I said, ‘We’ll just do it together,’” Bowman said.
But in all honesty, the veteran bull rider did miss the adrenaline rush when coming out of the chute.
“I wanted to do it before I got too old,” he said. “I figured in a couple of years, I would hang it up. By that time, he (Briley) will be good and experienced, and I won’t have to worry about him.
“But honestly, I’ve been out of it for a while, and I do miss it.”
The bull Bowman was matched with Friday night shot out of the chute like a lightning bolt.
“I didn’t expect him to get out that fast, as big as he was,” Bowman said.
On the second jump, the bull hooked hard left, and the cowboy found dirt underneath him, instead of beef. Three seconds instead of eight, but it was Bowman’s first outing in eight years, and the “old man” walked away injury free.
Bowman admits bull riding is generally considered a young man’s sport, and at age 40, he is not considered a spring chicken when it comes to bull riding.
“My mom said I’m too old to ride bulls now,” Bowman said before his ride.
His mother did not attend the rodeo.
“She doesn’t know,” Bowman said. “She knows I’m here, but she doesn’t know I’m riding. I guess she will now.”