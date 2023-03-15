 Skip to main content
Tough bull, old rider

Pell City man straddles a rodeo beast one more time

Josh Bowman Bull Rider 2.jpg

Bowman started riding bulls when he was 15-years-old. He is now 40. 

 

ODENVILLE Pell City cowboy Josh Bowman took a long, hard look at the massive brute standing behind the metal gates. 

The beast probably weighed about 1,500 pounds and had ample horns that could easily slice a man wide open, if it had the chance to do so. 