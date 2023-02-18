 Skip to main content
Pell City man facing felony drug charges in Talladega County

Patrick Neil Owens

A Pell City man is facing felony drug charges in Talladega County following a routine traffic stop Friday morning.

Patrick Neil Owens, 36, is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Total bond was set at $31,000, according to jail records.