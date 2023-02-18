Pell City man facing felony drug charges in Talladega County

A Pell City man is facing felony drug charges in Talladega County following a routine traffic stop Friday morning.
Patrick Neil Owens, 36, is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Total bond was set at $31,000, according to jail records.
According to Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Agent Matthew Thacker, Owens was pulled over for a traffic violation by Childersburg Police on Plant Road near the 275 Bypass Friday morning.
Owens allegedly had about 10 grams of methamphetamine in the car with him, as well as smaller quantities of Alprazolam, Clonazepam, Adderall and a glass pipe.
Alprazolam, better known by the brand name Xanax, is used primarily to treat anxiety. Clonazepam, also known as Klonopin, is most commonly used to treat seizures and panic disorders, and Adderall is used primarily as a treatment for attention deficit disorder and narcolepsy.
In Alabama, more than seven grams but less than 32 grams (approximately one ounce) of methamphetamine is considered possession with intent to distribute.
Possession with intent to distribute is a Class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison. Possession of a controlled substance is a Class D felony, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to five years in prison. Possession of drug paraphernalia is a misdemeanor.