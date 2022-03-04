Pell City man arrested, accused of stealing a Toyota Tacoma, Chevrolet Tahoe

A Pell City man has been arrested in connection with two vehicle thefts in Talladega County, with other charges there and in St. Clair County likely still pending.
Brandon Heath Harmon, 30, is being held on two counts of theft of property in the first degree with bonds totaling $17,500, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records. He was arrested Feb. 24 and remained behind bars as of Friday afternoon.
The first theft case was investigated by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office on the 57400 block of Alabama 77 South at about 1 a.m. Feb. 19 He allegedly stole a red 2004 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck valued at $2,500 and a utility trailer (attached to the truck) valued at $500. The incident and offense report also lists damage to a shed valued at $100.
Both the trailer and the truck were recovered, inside the woodline, at different locations the following day. Harmon was developed as a suspect in the case.
Although Harmon has not been charged with burglary as of Friday, county investigators are also looking into a home break-in just up the street from the location where he allegedly stole the truck and trailer. The victim in this case reported minor damage to his door and the theft of a hunting blind, assorted canned goods and pots and pans from inside the residence.
Lincoln Investigator Demarco Willis said the Lincoln Police Department has also charged Harmon with theft of property related to the theft of a motor vehicle. He said the LPD received a call Feb. 22 regarding a stolen 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe from a residence in the 200 block of Farlain Lane within Lincoln’s police jurisdiction. Willis said the LPD had previously received a call that Harmon was in the area.
The investigator said that along with the sheriff’s office he was able to locate Harmon at a campsite in the Talladega National Forest near Waldo. Willis said that, while being interviewed, Harmon admitted to stealing the vehicle and told investigators where they could find it. He said the vehicle was ultimately recovered.
Willis said Harmon also has active warrants for his arrest in St. Clair County for breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property.
Theft of property in the first degree, including theft of any motor vehicle, is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.