Pell City man accused of driving golf cart over greens, pins and then running into another cart

A Pell City man was arrested on felony criminal mischief charges in Talladega County after allegedly doing property damage at Alpine Bay Golf Course up to $4,000.
Cody Keith Lee, 23, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies Saturday night and held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $7,500 bond. According to jail records, he posted bond and was released Monday afternoon.
Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs said Lee is accused of riding all over the greens and over the pins in a golf cart, then colliding with another golf cart, damaging both.
Deputies interviewed witnesses and Lee himself at the scene. Lee became somewhat agitated during the course of the interview, Tubbs said.
Criminal mischief in the first degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.