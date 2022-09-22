 Skip to main content
Pell City man accused of driving golf cart over greens, pins and then running into another cart

Cody Keith Lee

A Pell City man was arrested on felony criminal mischief charges in Talladega County after allegedly doing property damage at Alpine Bay Golf Course up to $4,000.

Cody Keith Lee, 23, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies Saturday night and held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $7,500 bond. According to jail records, he posted bond and was released Monday afternoon.