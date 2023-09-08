Pell City Library presentation about lyricist Johnny Mercer to be Sept. 20

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
The elements of Southern culture and the people who bring it to life are part of the knowledge base of author and retired educator Daphne Simpkins.
That knowledge will be evident to her audience Wednesday, Sept. 20, when she visits the Pell City Library, with her presentation “Johnny Mercer: Our Huckleberry Friend.”
As many may know, Mercer was primarily a composer of lyrics, a child of the blues and jazz eras of the early 1900s. Born in Savannah, Ga., he spent his early years there, and had exposure to some of the bare bones of the early development of those styles of music.
Mercer left the South for New York in 1928, where he would find jazz and blues booming. He was 19, and found a day job, and sang at night in various clubs.
He eventually connected with such figures as Louis Armstrong and Bing Crosby, Count Basie and many more.
Classic tunes that remain in demand like “One More for My Baby (And One More for the Road),” “That Old Black Magic” and so many others have been and continue to be performed today — Mercer’s lyrics intact.
Other greats he put his lyrical talents to include “Moon River” (the origin of the “Huckleberry Friend” reference), “Autumn Leaves,” “Come Rain or Shine” and “That Old Black Magic.”
Simpkins’ books include a Nat King Cole children’s story (“Nat King Cole: An Unforgettable Life of Music”) and three memoirs about caregiving: “The Long Good Night,” What Al Left Behind,” and “Blessed.”
Other titles include “The Adventures of Mildred Budge,” a book series about church ladies of the South. The four novels include “Mildred Budge in Cloverdale,” “Mildred Budge in Embankment,” “The Bride's Room,” and “Kingdom Come.” The series also includes two short story collections and a Christmas novella.
Simpkins has also published essays and articles for The Chicago Tribune, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and The Baltimore Sun.
Her program will begin at noon, and Simpkins is a dementia-friendly presenter who welcomes all age groups to her presentations.
The program is made possible by the Alabama Humanities Alliance.