Pell City Library presentation about lyricist Johnny Mercer to be Sept. 20

The elements of Southern culture and the people who bring it to life are part of the knowledge base of author and retired educator Daphne Simpkins.

That knowledge will be evident to her audience Wednesday, Sept. 20, when she visits the Pell City Library, with her presentation “Johnny Mercer: Our Huckleberry Friend.”

Daphne Simpkins

