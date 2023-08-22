Pell City Library hosts artist with hometown ties

Emily Johnson loves the water. It’s so much a part of her that she’s made the shores of Lake Martin her family’s home.
Emily Johnson loves the water. It’s so much a part of her that she’s made the shores of Lake Martin her family’s home.
It’s also become the inspiration for much of her art.
But Johnson also has local ties — to Pell City’s Logan Martin Lake — because her grandparents, Johnny and Betty Turner, were longtime Pell City residents, and in fact Mrs. Turner was a City Council member. Her own parents, Charles and Sarah Beth Turner Gettys, grew up in Pell City.
So, Pell City’s a very familiar place for her, with many visits made and lots of time spent with her grandparents there.
Johnson will therefore be regarded as an honored hometown guest when she visits the Pell City Library today (Wednesday) at noon for the library’s Wild and Wonderful Wednesdays series of gatherings, which are free for the public to attend.
Johnson is now an artist, and describes herself as “self taught,” with her formal studies resulting in her becoming an ICU nurse for nine years.
Johnson will speak to the library guests about how her artistic side came into focus for her, the continuing efforts to study and develop her work, and likely, share some of her Pell City memories.
She is a graduate of Samford University, and says that art was always an “undercurrent” in her life, and came very close to majoring in art rather than nursing.
But Johnson kept art in her life, along with the nursing career, and in 2014, she started an Etsy shop, and her fish quickly became her best seller she said.
Her specialty with the fish began as a gift for her husband, who is an avid fly fisher. She’d painted a brown trout, along with a rainbow trout for his office, and positive feedback about the pieces led her to do more.
She had the opportunity to leave the nursing field in 2020, and hasn’t looked back.
“I now have over 20 species available as well as all kinds of ducks, birds, and deer,” Johnson said. “We ship fish art prints all over the nation, and some internationally, every day.”
Johnson said she’s always working to learn more and do more with her art, and has some new projects in the works.
“I’m working to deepen my art skills through larger paintings and landscapes,” she said. “I’m also working to add to my wildlife collection.”
She’s also one of a growing number of those who take a risk to change their established careers, and has direct insight into how this decision has worked for her.
In addition to the sheer love of the art, Johnson said art has allowed her to work from her home on Lake Martin, have the flexibility she loves, and at the same time, be home with her husband and three children.