Pell City honors veterans lost in service

It’s a tradition to speak their names out loud, slowly and distinctly.
These somber readings are reminders each Memorial Day of the people who went off to serve, many in active combat, but didn’t return alive to their homes in St. Clair County.
The 2023 Memorial Day service at the courthouse in Pell City was designed to do just that, to honor and remember the lives lost to service, and there’s a monument in front of the building with their name inscribed as reminders.
This year’s event was hosted by members of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 27 of Pell City and American Legion Post 109 of Pell City, and Dale Onstine, commander, retired Army and Vietnam veteran.
Guest speaker Anthony Austin, courthouse senior vice commander for the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 27 and American Legion Post 109, reminded his audience of the bloodshed that has preserved American lives and others through the decades.
He also spoke of those who return home from service alive but still in a battle with their memories.
“These people didn’t go to war to fight as hard as they can and not come home, or come home with the effects of it,” he said. “Their willingness is remarkable.”
Austin said many who return changed “don’t want you to know. They feel guilt, anger, and they’re hurt.”
For these veterans, Austin urged others to “Stay close, listen, and be there. Don’t judge, but listen. They have to get it out.”
During his own 25 years in service, Austin said he didn’t see active duty, but, he, too has been permanently changed from his own experiences.
For those wanting to assist U.S. veterans, Austin offered several thoughts.
“Ask us, ask the members of the DAV, you can also call the VA home here and ask, and you can also pray for them,” he said.
Meanwhile, for those who gathered at the Veterans Home in Pell City, hundreds of them residents of the facility and survivors of many aspects of service, speaker James L. Herdt, 9th Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy, began with remarks about witnessing the 9/11 attack on the U.S. Pentagon.
He said he often thought of those who didn’t make it out of the attack alive, and what kinds of lives they might have had if they had lived longer.
“There are our casualties, and always, there are those who are left behind,” he said. “They didn’t go there to die. A loss of one is a loss for all of us.”
Herdt transitioned from active duty in 2002, following 35 years in the U.S. Navy, and during his final four years he served as the single senior enlisted member of the U.S. Navy. With this, his responsibilities included leading program and policy development for an enlisted force of more than 400,000 personnel. He also served as a personal advisor to the Chief of Naval Operations, Secretary of the Navy, Secretary of Defense and the U. S. Congress on all Navy personnel policies.
Vietnam veteran Raymond E. Smith, now 93 years old, and his wife, Joann, attended the program. Smith served 22 years in the Army altogether.
He served with a parachute group, and recalls a particular parachute mishap that has stayed in his memory since — he knows he’s one who could easily be among those who didn’t come home alive.
“But, I made it, the Lord was with me,” he now says.
Smith had six brothers who served, each of them in action, all surviving to make it back home, he said.
He said he learned many trades and skills during his service days, and ended up making a life for himself and was grateful for these lessons.
He still remembers the day that an Army colonel spoke to him and other troops, telling them, “We’re going to take you boys out. We’ve had enough of this.”
Smith wears a smile recalling that day, the day he learned he and his friends were getting out, that their service had been done, that they still had the chance to do their jobs, and get home.