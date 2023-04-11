 Skip to main content
Pell City hires Anniston firm for police HQ design

Pell City officials voted Monday to take the first steps toward renovating and adding onto the former Boys and Girls Club building to make it the police department’s new headquarters.

Working with approximately 5,000 existing square feet in the 19th Street building, the City Council will pay the architectural firm of Christian and Associates $231,351 for developing design and construction plans. According to City Manager Brian Muenger, the amount represents 6.5 percent of the projected cost of $3,559,250 to renovate the existing space and add another 5,000 square feet.