Pell City hires Anniston firm for police HQ design

Pell City officials voted Monday to take the first steps toward renovating and adding onto the former Boys and Girls Club building to make it the police department’s new headquarters.
Working with approximately 5,000 existing square feet in the 19th Street building, the City Council will pay the architectural firm of Christian and Associates $231,351 for developing design and construction plans. According to City Manager Brian Muenger, the amount represents 6.5 percent of the projected cost of $3,559,250 to renovate the existing space and add another 5,000 square feet.
The Anniston-based company will provide a preliminary design, design development, construction documents, bidding and construction administration services as part of the fee. The company’s proposal includes a construction period of one year to complete the project.
In addition, the city will need to provide a topographic survey of the site, along with a geographical investigation, estimated to cost from $10,000 to $15,000.
Officials also agreed to another expenditure, part of the city’s Capital Improvement Plan Budget for the year, of $914,467 for equipment for the street department.
This includes a 2016 used Kenworth Dump Truck for $160,000, a John Deere excavator for $168,419, one F-150 4x4 Crew Cab truck for $41,699, street light repair and replacement downtown for $55,236, $289,523 for a 2023 Freightliner M2-106 truck with a street sweeper, $110,315 for a JCB Teleskid and $89,274 for a John Deere 5095M Tractor with an FC10R wing rotary cutter.
The cost leaves a surplus of $20,037 from the amount budgeted for the equipment.
Another purchase for the city, a 24-foot center console boat for use by the police and fire departments, will cost $79,000 — $16,853 under the budget allocation for the purchase. The boat is ready for purchase from Cotton Country Marine of Jay, Fla.
The council also reviewed the city’s Municipal Water Pollution Prevention Annual Report, required for submission to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management each year.
Department Manager James Hadaway told the city the report is one of the city’s best reports, with fewer overflow reports, two, due to main breakage or mechanical failure and none due to wet weather.
Hadaway said efforts to keep regular checks on known trouble areas have helped to improve operations, even with growth in the number of customers the city has on the system.
All data included in the report reflects lower levels than are allowed under ADEM requirements.
The council also received a report of the first phase of the city’s 2022-23 street resurfacing project, with approximately 22 miles of paving completed out of the city’s total of 127 miles it is responsible for maintaining.
The project reflects paving 50 streets within the city and end up costing $2,622,887, under the projection of $2,646,543 originally approved by the council, Muenger said. Street Department Manager Greg Gossett said striping the roads will be done within 30 to 45 days.
In order to remain within the guidelines of receiving federal and or state grants or other funding for city projects, the city will need to spend $16,775 to determine all environmental clearance including endangered species impact prior to receiving such assistance, Muenger said.
This will be the case for hopes of ADEM funding from the State Revolving Fund Program for the Eden Lift Station project, to address needs at that facility.
The city will contract with Geo-Source, Inc. for the assessment.
Also Monday, the city announced it has received notice of gaining a Silver Risk Management Award from the Alabama League of Municipalities for 2022. The award recognizes cities that have instituted risk management and loss control measures in order to minimize losses.
The award represents a loss ratio of between five and 20 percent. The city’s rate was 17.7 percent, down from 24.8 percent in 2021.
The city has also made changes in its banking affiliates, with eight of nine accounts being moved to Valley National Bank.
Muenger said the changes reflect gaining approximately $300,000 in interest returns over the next year, higher than the current rate of returns estimated at $7,000 if no changes were made.