Pell City Fire Department responds to small fire, nobody hurt

PELL CITY — The Pell City Fire Department responded to a small fire near the Avondale Mill Village on Wednesday morning.
Fire Marshall Caleb Walker said fire crews responded to a call of a single room fire at a home on 28th Street North at 11:27 a.m. He said fire engines one and four responded to the fire and quickly put it out.
Walker said the fire did not spread beyond one room, though the house likely suffered smoke damage. He said the cause of the fire appeared to be a space heater located in a bedroom, and the blaze had spread to some clothes in the room. Walker said that no one was injured during the fire.
Fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski praised the quick work of fire crews on the scene
“They did a great quick stop,” the chief said, adding that the fire was kept to one room because of the efforts of the responding firefighters.