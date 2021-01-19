Pell City council discusses budget requests

PELL CITY — The Pell City council met Tuesday to discuss the 2021 capital improvements budget.
While the council took no proper action at the called work session, it did take the time to discuss budget requests with department heads and develop a short list for items to be approved at a later time. City Manager Brian Muenger said the budget likely would be on the agenda at the council’s regular meeting next week.
During the work session, the council narrowed the request list to include several items that add up to $2,430,767.85. This is on top of $448,325 worth of previously approved capital requests that include the fire department’s new Sutphen Aerial ladder truck, equipment of said truck, a paving evaluation for the city, and new Chevrolet Tahoes for the police department.
The administration department's requests, which totals $404,951, included several building maintenance items. The topic of most discussion in those requests was $126,651 for computer upgrades.
Jay Headrick, who handles Information Technology for the city, said the municipality is in need of new physical servers to replace some existing equipment. He said these servers run parts of the city’s system and not replacing them regularly could cause outages in services.
Council president Jud Alverson said he agreed the upgraders were necessary. He compared server infrastructure to spending on the utilities department. He said that while you can’t always see the immediate benefit, a lack of proper upkeep can cause rolling issues.
“The domino effect is rather significant,” he said.
The street department’s requests, which total $435,500, had several usual items such as paving cut outs around the city and storm drain replacements. The bulk of the list concerned equipment including a small dump truck, a utility truck, a new 8-foot bush hog and a replacement generator and drive-on lift for the city shop. The list also included the replacement of red light timing loops and the replacement of a railroad crossing near the Benjamin Moore plant.
While Muneger said the city is awaiting the paving assessment, the paving and widening of Diceky Drive was listed on the capital list reviewed by the council. The project, which has been in discussion for some time, funding is listed at $822,095.10. Muenger said the council may look to transfer money to the fund to deal with this item so it does not take away from other projects.
The parks and recreation department had the largest list this year. Its total list of items listed for approval totals $299,746.75. The list includes items repaving in several parking lots, an audio video setup for the civic center gym, a transport van to deliver meals for seniors, and funds to possibly match a grant for a pavilion and bathroom for the avondale walking track. The largest item in the list is the removal and repair of the Lakeside Park walking trail, which has several issues that are beginning to cause a possible tripping hazard.
While several items from parks and recreation were not funded, Muenger noted that it was possible for them to be funded later.
“Tabling something tonight does not necessarily mean it will be tabled in perpetuity until next year,” he said, adding that items could be looked at in a few months.
Overall, Muenger said the process is always about dealing with departments needs while keeping it separate from normal operating funds.
He said he believes the city has developed a good balance of items to fund and some to deal with at other times.
“The point is that when people have a pot of money to draw upon for capital, they are able to plan their capital expenditures with some purpose,” Muenger said.