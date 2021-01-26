Pell City council approves use of civic center for vaccination site

PELL CITY — The Pell City Council has approved an agreement that will allow for the city civic center to be used as a mass vaccination site.
During the council's regular meeting Monday, the council approved an agreement for any lawful distributor of COVID-19 vaccines to use the building as a clinic.
The agreement was proposed originally with Main Street Drugs in Pell City, but City Manager Brian Muenger advised the council that Main Street had not received a vaccine allocation from the Alabama Department of Public Health large enough for such a clinic. He said that because of this agreement would just be a draft with dates filled in when it needed to be executed.
The council agreed on the necessity of the agreement, but councilman Jay Jenkins suggested the draft agreement be made for any lawful distributor of the vaccine. Jenkins said he believed other pharmacies in town would likely be approved to vaccinate patients in the future and should also be able to take part in partnerships with the city.
The draft agreement was approved with this one change.
Muenger said this will allow for the city to implement an agreement with any vaccine provider in need of a large scale distribution venue.
“We have a plan for disaster mitigation, it involves the dissemination of supplies,’ Muenger said. “The civic center is designated as a hub for many off those things,”
In a memo to council, Muenger said that such a distribution would likely use the center multi-purpose room and gymnasium due to the large amount of available space. He said the city could also provide traffic control if the need arises.
“If ADPH gets Main Street Drug or another provider some doses they can administer at volume we have a facility we can push a thousand plus people a day through with ease,” Muenger said. “We would love to do that.”
He said the agreement would leave identifying those eligible and the actual vaccinations up to providers, but the city is here to facilitate that process.
“If this opportunity comes up on 24 hours notice we will make it happen,” Muenger said. “There is nothing more important.”
Muenger said the biggest hurdle remaining is providers getting the vaccine they need.
In other matter, the council:
—Approved application to the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program for $700,000 for a heavy rescue vehicle for the Pell City Fire Department, if accepted the city would be required to provide $35,000 in matching funds;
—Approved the Fiscal Year 2021 Capital Improvements Budget;
—Approved the low bid of $784,482 from Wiregrass Construction Company for the Dickey Drive widening and paving project. The project will also include a turning lane into a subdivision on Dickey Drive, which Newcastle Homes will reimburse the city $34,290.90 for;
—Approved a contract with EEFS Company for engineering and inspection on the Dickey Drive project not to exceed $71,904;
—Approved a resolution allowing for the transfer of $822,095.10 from the city’s cash reserves to pay for the Dickey Drive project;
—Approved user agreement with Positive Lights, Positive Lives for the use of Lakeside Park for a fundraiser on Feb 12.
—Approved agreement with St. Clair County for $400,000 to be paid over four years for the Eden Exit sewer improvements to benefit the new Quik Trip location.