Pell City Council approves bid for water tank rehabilitation

PELL CITY — The Pell City Council has approved a $900,000 bid for rehabilitation of three of the city’s water tanks.
During its regular meeting Monday, the council approved a low bid of $900,500 from Robinson & Sons Construction Services, Inc. for the rehabilitation of the three water storage tanks on 15th Street.
Utilities Director James Hadaway said the project will include fixing some structural needs on the tanks along with blasting and recoating the interior of the tanks. Hadaway said the recoating will be an extensive process.
“We are going to blast these things down to bare steel and recoat them,” Hadaway said. “There's lead on two of them so they will have to have a containment system in place to contain the lead.”
Hadaway said the new coating should last the city for about 20 years with regular inspections. He told the council that the previous coating did last 20 years.
City Manager Brian Muenger said the need to recoat the tanks have been a common theme in both the utility departments annual budget and the city’s annual reports from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. He said the council has been discussing the issue for some time.
“This was basically it getting to a point of contractual completion,” Muenger said.
He said recoating is a normal part of maintenance, as interior and exterior coatings break down and eventually need to be replaced.
“The last full painting of the tanks was more than 20 years ago, and it seems wise to address all three at once.” Muenger said.
Because of the size of the project it will likely fall into two fiscal years taking up both the current utilities budget’s $600,000 allowance for infrastructure/construction costs and part of the next years.
“Originally, the plan was to kind of do two in one fiscal year and one in the next fiscal year and that's still kind of the plan,” Hathaway said. “The only difference is we are asking the council to award the whole amount and because of the scope of the project and the timeline is going to kind of fall in two fiscal years.”
Muenger said this arraignment is not completely unheard of, the project will simply have one contract with money coming from the different budgets.
In other matters, the council:
—Held an executive session on matters of possible litigation and commercial development
—Approved a resolution for the vacation of portions of 18th Street North and First Avenue North;
—Approved a resolution designating a portion of 18th Street North as a one way street;
—Approved a resolution authorizing the 2021 Pell City Chamber of Commerce events;
—Approved a resolution designating three vehicles from the Parks and Recreation Department as surplus;
—Approved a resolution authorizing a franchise agreement with Hargray Communications;
—Approved the purchase of 2021 Ford Transit Xl Van for $24,780 from Stivers Ford via the State Bid List; and
—Approved and off premises beer and wine license for Lakeview Mart.