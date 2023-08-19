 Skip to main content
Pell City Council approves $750,000 for public schools

The Pell City Council has approved a request to allocate $750,000 to the Pell City School System. The request from the school system had been dated Aug. 10 and was approved during the following City Council meeting, which was held Monday.

The City Council approval of the request was unanimous. 