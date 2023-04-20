Pell City Community Garden has veggies, needs volunteers

It started in Pell City’s Mill Village in 2014.
But this effort to cultivate and provide fresh vegetables to anyone who’s in need of them has definitely grown.
So much so that the garden changed its location in 2016, and now has more space for planting and for the tools it takes to get the job done. The seeds and plants have been supplied by area folks who believe in the effort, while the additional space comes thanks to an agreement with St. Simon Peter Episcopal Church to make use of its property on May’s Bend Road.
What the community garden effort really needs right now, its caretakers say, is the labor to plant, tend, harvest and help distribute the food to the places it need to go. The work would be for anyone who appreciates getting their hands and feet in the dirt and and watching seeds sprout or plants mature to eventually produce food.
It’s also community service for those who appreciate seeing the smiles on people’s faces when they receive the goods. But, it doesn’t come about without a lot of work. The undertaking is big, and fairly precise, and requires workers to be devoted to the final result.
Renee Lily has been in on the project since the beginning, and as one of two of the original planners still working the garden — Lisa Walker being the other — she’s always on the lookout for more to join the work.
During a work day Saturday, she and about five others tilled open rows of soil that were then freshened up with good compost and made ready for this year’s potato crop.
The 2023 crop will also consist of bush beans and squash, cucumbers and tomatoes, and there’s plenty of okra in the garden plan, too.
The groups is also nurturing blueberry bushes and fruit trees. There are supports in place to host muscadine vines and raised gardens for herbs, and past years have included corn and peas, cabbage and other greens, along with broccoli and other crops.
The garden is now part of the County Foundation of Northeast Alabama, along with nine other counties, and has received one Stringfellow grant and hopes to succeed in more, and there are also plans to work with members of the Boys and Girls Clubs in the area.
Local Boy Scouts have also helped in the efforts, and have loaded vegetables, even brought along canned goods to supply for the effort.
“We want to see things continue to grow here, and continue to give what we grow,” Lily said.
The garden has also established itself as Open Space Sacred Place, one of 18 such places within Alabama now. There’s a shady walking area with carefully placed plants and flowers, along with benches for resting adjacent to the vegetable area. The area is open for public enjoyment, but the vegetable gardens are not a place to stop and pick — those are strictly for people identified as in need of the fresh supplies.
The garden hosts workshops for gardeners and opportunities for youth to see food growing and learn how it’s done through its outreach.
To become a part of the Community Garden effort, just contact a board member at 205-533-5594 or look for the group’s Facebook page and like it to join.