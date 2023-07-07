Pell City Civitans host Poker Run

The Logan Martin Civitan Club will hold its 2023 Poker Run Saturday, Aug. 5, with registration at Pier 59 on Logan Martin Lake.
Registration is from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and the last boat will be allowed into the water at 2:30 p.m.
The fees are $25 per hand and those who enter must be age 21 and above. The grand prize is $1,000, second place is $300 and third place brings the winner $150.
Proceeds from the event will be used to support projects for intellectually and developmentally disabled citizens in and around the community.