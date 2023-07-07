 Skip to main content
Pell City Civitans host Poker Run

The Logan Martin Civitan Club will hold its 2023 Poker Run Saturday, Aug. 5, with registration at Pier 59 on Logan Martin Lake.

Registration is from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and the last boat will be allowed into the water at 2:30 p.m.