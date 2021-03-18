Pell City BOE approves bid for expansion of Duran North

PELL CITY — The Pell City Board of Education has approved a bid for an expansion to Duran North Junior High School.
During its regular meeting Tuesday the board approved a bid of $7,875,000 from Clements Dean Building. The bid will include both a new building and renovations to the current school building.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin said the building will be renovated completely inside and out to bring all of the classrooms to the same level.
“I want our students in every classroom to have the same accessibility to learning and teaching tools they would have in any other part of the building,” he said.
One big part of the renovation will be it allowing seventh and eighth grade into one building.
“It's like combining two families together,” Duran North Principal Richard Garris said.
He said it will be good to have seventh- and eighth-grade staff together as well as students.
Currently, the system has seventh- and eighth-grade students attending separate schools: seventh at Duran South Junior High School and eighth at Duran North. With this system, most students attend five different facilities between kindergarten and 12th grade.
Martin said the combination will allow the school system to increase the opportunities for students in Junior High.
“You have more opportunities to add more electives to support the students,” he said. “When you have more students you can actually offer more electives.”
Martin said the system is looking at expanding career tech and fine arts offerings for the school.
He said that the consolidation of grades will also fix several other problems in the system such as transportation costs and even sports.
“You’ll have a true junior high program without it being chopped up,” Martin said.
Principal Garris said he feels the new school will be a great opportunity for all students at Pell City.
“I think it's very exciting for the whole school system,” he said. “The whole community I think this is something for them to get excited about.”
One issue the new building will face is the fact that the proposed site sits on Williams Drive which is a city street. Martin said the system is looking at a solution which would have the road take up part of what is now the ninth grade academy parking lot. He said the system is currently working with the city engineer to find a solution.
“We are pretty close to having that wrapped up,” Martin said. “It's been a collaborative effort.”