Pell City Board of Education spends for sports diversity

There are archery and fishing competitions, wrestling and track, and about 13 other sports outlets offered to students enrolled in the Pell City School System.
And these areas will soon receive a boost in funding for students and staff who have chosen the activities, one that can be used to advance their equipment, training or other needs.
Members of the Pell City Board of Education approved a $58,300 boost in support for the activities Tuesday night, noting that the array of sports is an important one for the school system.
The funds will be dispersed as follows, with none targeted for the system’s football program.
Cheer teams, $5,000, Cross country, $3,500; Volleyball, $8,200; Duran Jr. High Volleyball, $1,200; Boys’ Basketball, $4,500; Girls’ Basketball, $4,500; Duran Junior High Basketball, $1,500; Wrestling, $5,200; Baseball, $5,000; Softball, $5,000; Boys’ Soccer, $2,500; Girls’ Soccer, 2,500; Tennis, $3,000; Golf, $1,500; Track, $2,000; Archery, $1,200; and Fishing, $2,000.
During his Superintendent’s report, Dr. James Martin updated the board on upcoming projects that are on track for a busy upcoming school year, including the anticipated opening of the school system’s Legacy Center.
The center is designed to be entirely for pre-K students, age four, and is a voluntary attendance program.
Already, there is a waiting list for students, and it is anticipated that the center will be ready for students this fall. The Legacy Center is located in the former Walter Kennedy School, which has been under renovation for the new facility.
Martin also spoke of other ongoing projects, and said that plans for a new cafeteria and band room at Pell City High School are ready to be opened for bids, and this is planned for Aug. 25.
“What will come next is the renovation and modernization of Pell City High School,” he said.
“We’re looking forward to some great things in the coming school year,” he said.
During Tuesday’s session, the Board also:
— Approved a bid from Advanced Roofing Solutions, LLC, to re-roof Coosa Valley Elementary School totaling $487,900;
— Approved a bid of $46,800 from Cline & Co. to complete asphalt paving at Pell City High School;
— Agreed to purchase furniture from Modular Concepts for Coosa Valley, Eden Elementary and Duran Jr. High for $47,182;
— Approved the purchase of t-tact units for heating and air systems for $26,513.