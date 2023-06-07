Pell City Block Party rocks another year

The stages were set.
The music was calling.
The vendors were in place, with their crafted wares and creative services to introduce to the incoming crowd.
And by midday, there were dogs grilling and made to order tacos “the good way” ready for the early birds who strolled into Pell City’s 24th annual Hometown Block Party.
Soon the children’s area and its DJ were at it with bubble parties and swinging rides, the crowds were mingling among the vintage cars and friendly faces, and Hometown Block Party for 2023 was on.
Seated on one of the downtown benches on the courthouse grounds and ready for the Greg White Band to open its show, Vickie Dulaney had a front-row view of the goings on.
She’s an old hand at making sure she’s in a good spot for the events to come.
“I’ve come every year,” she said. “I really like the music, and right now, I’m waiting for Greg and his band to get started.”
It wasn’t long before Dulaney and many others were singing or tapping along with the beat as the band got with crowd going with some current and “old school” tunes that quickly established a party atmosphere.
Around the corner, the grilling specialists from Q&A Concessions and their Philly Cheese Steaks were in big demand, as were the fat Polish dogs with all the trimmings. Bringing their traveling culinary fare from Wedowee to the event for about 15 years now, the company has established a following, and Melvin Coker offers a to the point comment on why.
“People love our food, we believe,” he said, grinning at the rows of grills filled to the brim with the tasty specialties.
By the time the actual time for the occasion came at 3 p.m., Pell City’s downtown area was swarming with folks having a good look at eeverything.
Though the party officially concluded at 9 p.m., Pell City’s parking and access areas were still loaded with cars and people making their ways in at dusk.
Uraniah Glidewell, executive director for the Pell City Chamber of Commerce, is now on her third Block Party in her position.
“We had absolutely beautiful weather, vendor setup went pretty smoothly, and we had a wonderful kids’ area courtesy of C&M Southern Midways from Eastaboga and FoamZone Parties from Odenville, sponsored by Gilreath Printing,” she said. “It's amazing the amount of local resources and entertainment we have in our area.”
This year, Glidewell said, “We had over 100 vendors, with a great variety of merchandise, information, and food. The car show is also a great addition to the block party and brings a wonderful crowd, and helps raise money for a charity or someone in need.”
Casey Cambron, founder of The Five16 Foundation and Pell City Chamber board president, said an illness prompted this year’s fundraising.
“We are proud to say that we raised $1442 this year to help ease the expenses for cancer treatment that our dear friend Demetria June Boggs,” Cambron said.
At the end of every Block Party, planning begins for the next one, especially with an eye toward improvement, Glidewell said. She emphasized that The Pell City Hometown Block Party is a group effort.
“Just the amount of work that goes into it — from vendor setup, stages, blocking off streets, from setting up lights and portable restroom facilities, to organizing the entertainment, getting banners, and picking up trash,” Glidewell said. “We would not be able to do this without the support of our sponsors, and the help of the City of Pell City, including the Street Department, our Parks and Recreation, the Revenue Department, the Pell City Police and Fire Departments, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, and Scouts BSA Troop 4199, Troop 5199, and Cub Troop 199.”