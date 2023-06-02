Pell City Block Party comes to town Saturday

The 2023 Pell City Hometown Block Party is taking over downtown Saturday, leaving nothing to the imagination when it comes to having a good time in a good place.
Hosted yearly by the Pell City Chamber of Commerce, the Block Party is the one place to meet up with friends and neighbors, young and old. For out-of-towners it promises to be a great day excursion, offering an array of entertainment and shopping and food of all kinds.
The party stretches from one end of town to the other, and vendors and activities are set up from near and far.
“For the past 24 years, the Pell City Hometown Block Party has brought the community and surrounding areas together to support businesses, arts, and music,” said Uraniah Glidewell, executive director for the chamber. “The Block Party brings over 18,000 people to our historic downtown district, and the Pell City Chamber of Commerce is excited to host this event.”
Everything starts at 3 p.m. and continues until 9 p.m., with more than 100 vendors, live music, a DJ, carnival rides, and a foam party for the kids. There’s also have a car show, with proceeds set to benefit cancer patient Demetria June Boggs.
The event will set up from 18th Street to 20th Street, and north to 2nd Avenue North.
Live music on Stage One starts with Patrick Barnett followed by Highway 77 at 5 p.m. and The Wingnuts at 7 p.m.
Stage Two features the Greg White Band, followed by the Leverton Brothers and to wind up the night, Kudzu.
Along 19th Street, you’ll find professional services along with foods and flavors to offer, and this is where the designated Kids’ Area is located, with rides and treats for a warm June afternoon and professional services that lend themselves to the younger set.
Right in the center of things in the front courthouse parking lot, the Pell City Line Dancers will set up. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, along with a number of service and church organizations, will all have a presence.
The area along Cogswell Avenue between 18th and 19th streets is filled with an assortment of foods that won’t let anyone leave hungry, as well as some shopping and service offerings.
The area of Cogswell between 19th and 20th streets features more food and treats, with a number of businesses open in this section, along with representatives of services and crafts.
This year’s car show will set up along 20th Street, which is just east of the primary Block Party center.