Pell City Block Party comes to town Saturday

The 2023 Pell City Hometown Block Party is taking over downtown Saturday, leaving nothing to the imagination when it comes to having a good time in a good place.

Hosted yearly by the Pell City Chamber of Commerce, the Block Party is the one place to meet up with friends and neighbors, young and old. For out-of-towners it promises to be a great day excursion, offering an array of entertainment and shopping and food of all kinds.