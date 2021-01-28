Pell City approves annual capital improvements budget

PELL CITY — The Pell City Council has approved its annual capital improvements budget this week.
During its regular meeting Monday, the council approved the city’s capital allocation for the fiscal year of 2021. The total amount of this year's budget is $2,527,767.85.
Many of the items were discussed during the council’s work session Jan 19, but two items were added to the budget during Monday’s meeting.
The first change, proposed by Councilwoman Ivi McDaniel, is $65,000 for a prefabricated restroom building for the Glenn City Park. This item will replay a similar item for the Avondale Walking Trail.
City Manager Brian Muenger said the council wanted to look at other funding avenues for Avondale because of the city merely leasing the property not owning it. These concerns opened the possibility of dealing with an issue at the Glenn City park that has existed for more than five years.
“In the meantime, we had some ongoing dialogue, it has been an ongoing dialogue for several years, about Glenn City Park,” Muenger said.
He said the park does not have a restroom on site, which has led to people needing to leave the park to use the restroom at a nearby building. Muenger said this creates a shared restroom situation between that building’s normal renters and park patrons.
The other change to the budget from the work session list is renovations to the city owned office building at 111 20th Street North. The plan is for the city to pay $47,000 for renovations to the building so that it can accommodate the county’s Community Corrections program. The renovations will include restrooms for drug testing.an other improvements.
The budget also includes items previously approved by the council such as a city-wide paving survey and a new fire truck.
The budget includes a large assortment of items based on department.
The administration departments in requests total out at $451,951 with the largest items being property acquisition and relocation for the Hazelwood Drive Project and for server upgrades to help facilitate telework for employees. Admin requests also included resealing masonry joints at the Municipal Complex, woodwork replacement on the social services building; the renovations on 20th Street, a GIS-Based Paving evaluation report and upgraded software related to the computer upgrades.
The street department's total requests came in at $485,485.03. The department's larger requests mainly focused on equipment such as a new dump truck, utility truck, eight foot bush hog and a generator and drive on lift for the city shop. The rest of the list focused on street maintenance with funding for storm drain replacement, pavement cut outs, the replacement of a railroad crossing near the Benjamin Moore plant and engineering cost. The list also included funding for new fencing around the city shop, which several members of the council felt was dearly needed.
The police department previously had its $178,700 request for new squad cars approved at a previous meeting. Chief Paul Irwin also requested $25,000 for a new transport van for the city animal shelter which has been approved as part of the budget
The fire department had requests totalling at $289,775, though most of those funds went towards the new Sutphen aerial ladder truck, which cost the city $219,775. The rest of the funding went towards hydraulic rescue tools and paving for fire station parking lots.
Parks and Recreation had the longest list of individual items but totaled only $351,916.75.
With this the department will fund a new minivan for meal delivery for seniors, removing and repairing the walking track in Lakeside park, a new audio video system for the civic center, a pavilion at the avondale walking track, a volleyball system for the civic center and community center, a new heat pump for the baseball building, a connecting sidewalk between the baseball and softball fields and a camera system for the municipal complex.
The Parks and Recreation requests approved also include various paving resurfacing projects at municipal buildings, such at the Ernest White Recreation Building, the 19th Street Recreation Building and the parking lot and utility lot near the Armory building.