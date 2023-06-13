 Skip to main content
Pell City Animal Control under quarantine

Visitors to the Animal Control Center in Pell City may have come across this sign posted at the entrance gate. The center is currently under quarantine and cannot accept or allow adoptions until further notice.

The Pell City Animal Control facility will remain closed due to a confirmed case of distemper in a dog housed on the premises in early June.

City Manager Brian Muenger said so far, the outbreak has affected the one dog only, and that the dog is responding to veterinary treatment.