Pedestrian sent to hospital with minor injuries after being struck by car in Thursday morning fog

LINCOLN — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning in Lincoln.
Fire Chief Joshua Vincent said at 5:03 a.m. Thursday the Lincoln Fire Department received a call of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Honda Drive. He said the pedestrian was apparently attempting to cross Honda Drive to get to the Pilot Travel Center, when he was struck by a vehicle. Vincent said the driver of the vehicle’s vision was obstructed by dense fog in the area at the time.
The chief said crews arrived on the scene at 5:07 a.m. to find a single male patient who had suffered minor injuries from the accident. Vincent said the man was transported by a Lincoln Ambulance to Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega.
The chief said the scene was fully cleared by 5:28 a.m.