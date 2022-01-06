 Skip to main content
Pedestrian sent to hospital with minor injuries after being struck by car in Thursday morning fog

LINCOLN —  A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning in Lincoln. 

Fire Chief Joshua Vincent said at 5:03 a.m. Thursday the Lincoln Fire Department received a call of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Honda Drive. He said the pedestrian was apparently attempting to cross Honda Drive to get to the Pilot Travel Center, when he was struck by a vehicle. Vincent said the driver of the vehicle’s vision was obstructed by dense fog in the area at the time. 

The chief said crews arrived on the scene at 5:07 a.m. to find a single male patient who had suffered minor injuries from the accident. Vincent said the man was transported by a Lincoln Ambulance to Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega.

The chief said the scene was fully cleared by 5:28 a.m.

 

Taylor Mitchell is a Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.

