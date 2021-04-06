Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on I-20 near Lincoln

A pedestrian was killed Monday night after being struck by a vehicle on I-20 in Lincoln, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
The pedestrian was identified as Frankie Waters, 51, of Lincoln. According to the release, Waters was walking on the eastbound lane of I-20 when he was struck by a 2009 Honda Accord at 8:20 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
There were no other vehicles involved in the accident, and the release does not mention any injuries to the driver of the Accord.
The accident occurred near the 165-mile marker, less than a mile west of Lincoln.
The release said nothing further is available as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.