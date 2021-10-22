Pedestrian accident in Lincoln Friday morning sends woman to the hospital

LINCOLN — A woman is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle during dense fog Friday morning in Lincoln.
Investigator Demarco Willis said that at 8:09 a.m. the Lincoln Police Department received a call that a 55-year-old woman had been struck by a vehicle on the eastbound lanes of Highway 78 near Industrial Drive.
Lincoln Fire Chief Josh Vincent said the woman was transported to University of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham by Lincoln ambulance. He said the fog at the time of the accident was too dense for the use of a helicopter.
Willis said the woman was awake, alert and in stable condition as of 12:30 p.m. Friday.
He said the LPD is currently looking at the incident as an accident caused by the treacherous weather Friday morning.
“At this time in the investigation, we strongly believe that the dense fog we had this morning was a major contributor to this accident,” Willis said.