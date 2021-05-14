Pearson pleads guilty to capital murder

Deydrion Marquise Pearson, 23, of Lincoln, will be spending the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to capital murder Friday morning.
Pearson shot and killed Randy Milam, 51, at Milam’s home on Taylor’s Farm Road in Lincoln on April 15, 2016. According to evidence read into the record Friday morning, Pearson told investigators with the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office that he had broken into the house armed with a gun while looking for something to steal.
After the shooting, Milam was taken to St. Vincent’s St. Clair Hospital in Pell City, where he died the next day.
Pearson was arrested the night of the shooting and confessed to the break-in and the shooting.
Pearson was initially charged with intentional murder, bur according to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, the charge was upgraded to capital murder committed during a burglary by a grand jury. He has been in jail since he was first arrested five years ago.
After his indictment, Pearson, who was 18 at the time of the crime, filed a motion to be tried as a youthful offender. That motion was denied by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth. After that, Pearson entered pleas of not guilty and not guilty by reason of severe mental disease or defect, and asked the court for a psychiatric evaluation
Both of those pleas were withdrawn Friday morning, and Pearson entered a plea of guilty to one count of capital murder. Giddens and defense attorney Victor Revil said that Pearson had agreed to plead guilty in exchange for a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, although Revil also said that the defense planned to reserve one issue for appeal. Giddens said the reserved issue was a civil matter and would be irrelevant to the agreement with the state.
The normal range of punishment for a capital murder conviction is life in prison without the possibility of parole or death by lethal injection.
Both sides agreed to waive a formal sentencing hearing, but Hollingsworth said he still wanted a presentence investigation included in the case file. Pearson will be formally sentenced
Milam, the victim in the case, is survived by a wife, two daughters, two sons, four grandchildren, his father and two brothers, according to his obituary. He attended Mt. Grove Baptist Church, worked at Legacy Cabinets and was a member of the National Rifle Association.
In addition to Pearson, two other people charged with violent felonies also pleaded guilty this week:
--Giddens said that Kevin Donthele Nix, 46, had agreed to plead guilty to kidnapping in the first degree in exchange for a life sentence. Nix has three or more prior felony convictions.
Nix was charged with breaking into the home of his ex-girlfriend on Pine Valley in February 2019 and attempting to choke her with hands before dragging her out of the house and forcing her into his truck. He then drove off at a high rate of speed and wrecked the truck, with himself and the victim still inside.
Both were injured in the accident and were treated and released at separate hospitals. Nix was initially charged with burglary in the second degree, with charges of kidnapping in the first degree and domestic violence by strangulation added later.
Nix is set to be sentenced on the kidnapping charge by Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff on June 2. After sentencing, the domestic violence and burglary charges will be dismissed.
--Hollingsworth also accepted a guilty plea Thursday from Darrius Devontae Herring, 23, to shooting into an occupied dwelling in July 2019.
Herring fired at least nine shots from a 9 mm handgun into a trailer on the 1250 block of Jackson Trace Road, hitting the house at least twice. There were at least five people ranging in age from 5 to 40. None were hit.
Herring was an employee of the Talladega Public Works Department at the time, and witnesses said the shots were fired from his work truck, a Ford flatbed pickup with Public Works Department decals on the doors. The vehicle also had GPS tracking on it.
Herring was in custody within three hours of the shooting. He is set for sentencing July 2.
Shooting into an occupied dwelling is class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 20 years in prison.