‘Peacemakers’ group cuts ribbon on new building

SYLACAUGA — A non-profit organization known as Sylacauga Peacemakers held a ribbon-cutting Thursday for the opening of its building at 915-A N. Norton Ave.
This organization was founded by Tina Sanders under No More Tears, Inc.
“We decided to get a building so the community can have more access to us,” Founder Tina Sanders said.
She said the organization’s decision to buy a building was based on its desire to host more meetings revolving around a range of social issues. These meetings will be held with different families as well as the youth within the city to raise awareness on these issues as well as create a safe place in the community for people to go.
Sylacauga Peacemakers is hosting a Juneteenth parade today (Saturday) at 9:30 a.m. The parade route will begin at Sylacauga High School which is located on the corner of Broadway and 6th Street. The route will end at Central Park.
Sanders said that the group has plans to host more events in July and later hold a back-to-school event for the children of the community.
The community is invited to reach out to the Sylacauga Peacemakers for any collaborations. To stay up to date with the organization visit their Facebook page at No More Tears Inc.