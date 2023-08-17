PCHS football team to prep for first game with overnight event

The Pell City Board of Education approved an overnight hotel stay for members of the PCHS football team the night before its first game Aug. 25.
The measure was passed without discussion, and the item appeared on the board agenda as a request for the team to stay at The Hampton Inn in Pell City the night of Aug. 24 “to prepare for their first football game on Aug. 25.”
Superintendent Dr. James Martin said the request came from head football coach Rush Propst.
“He has done this in his previous coaching,” Martin said. “They do a walk-through of how they’re going to work their game days.”
Martin said the overnight gathering includes a procedural class for the players, and the group of 60 to 70 varsity players will have “lights out” at 9 p.m., with an early wake-up time of 4 to 5 a.m.
A coaching staff of at least 10 will accompany and supervise the group’s activities, along with additional staff if needed, he said.
The Pell City team plays its first season game against Moody High School Friday night, Aug. 25 in Moody.
“I asked a lot of questions,” Martin said, adding that the board has agreed to having a policy that any school affiliated trip will be presented in detail to the board prior to approval.
He also said that the cost of the lodging is being provided by the school’s Touchdown Club.
The outing comes on the heels of a baseball team “lock-in” held on the school campus last spring that resulted in a lawsuit being filed against the school system and the city due to a student’s family’s report of allegations of being injured by other players during the event.
The civil suit is in the beginning stages of being adjudicated in St. Clair County Circuit Court.
Tuesday’s meeting also included approval for the PCHS Cross Country Team to travel to Pensacola, Fla., to take part in the Gulf Coast Stampede Sept. 7-9; for the FFA to attend a national convention Oct. 30-Nov. 3 in Indianapolis, Ind.; and approval for the FFA Show Team to attend the national Peanut Festival in Dothan Nov. 7-8.
Tuesday’s session included news of the school system receiving a $224,000 grant through the Alabama State Department of Education that provides for PCHS to increase the number of students graduating with specific credentials. These include the students having career and or college readiness credentials outlined by the State Board of Education.
The graduating class of 2026 will be required to have the certification of readiness in order to graduate.
The board also approved hiring three certified staff members, these include Xavier Robinson, history teacher for PCHS; Katelijn Berckmans, elementary teacher for Kennedy Elementary School; and Douglas Laister,career prep teacher for Pell City High school.
All new hires undergo background clearance and certification.
Non-certified employee hires included one, Hope Grogan, as lunchroom worker, system-wide.
Contract employees approved include Heidi Wells, Whole Child Coach for PCHS; Patsy Lee, elementary teacher; Stephanie Champion, elementary teacher; James Strickland, special education retention $3,000 bonus; Phillip Carter, special education $3,000 retention bonus; Lennis Waites, special education $3,000 bonus; Barbara Mathis, special education $3,000 retention bonus; Rhonda Nolin, TEAMS contract at the rate of $86,981 per year; Crystal Walker, special education retention bonus of $3,000; Candace Evans, adjunct foundations of health science instructor for PCHS at a rate of $35 per hour for up to 15 hours per week; Rachel Dickerson, adjunct archery instructor for PCHS at the rate of $15 per hour for up to 15 hours per week; Summer Wright Daniels, pitching coach for the PCHS softball program at the rate of $10,000 for January through May of 2024; Ashlee Friday, bus aide at the rate of $15 per hour for up to 29 hours per week; and Cindy Oden, special education teacher at the rate of $35 per hour for up to 40 hours per week.
Resignations included Danielle Pope, assistant principal for PCHS ; Debbie Elliott, bus aide; and Jeffrey Wilson, business education teacher for Duran Junior High.
Transfers included Tammy Vincent, from math coach for Williams Intermediate School to Assistant Principal for PCHS;
Reassignments approved were Kara Berry, from instructional technology specialist/district testing coordinator with a nine month contract to a 12 month employee; and Andrew Isbell, from maintenance foreman to maintenance specialist.
Substitute teachers and Child Nutrition employees added include Kristie Hardee, Jordan Richardson and Hayley Waldrop.
The board also approved the bid of $63,689 from Modular Concepts, LLC for furniture for the PCHS athletic offices.