PCHS football team to prep for first game with overnight event

The Pell City Board of Education approved an overnight hotel stay for members of the PCHS football team the night before its first game Aug. 25.

The measure was passed without discussion, and the item appeared on the board agenda as a request for the team to stay at The Hampton Inn in Pell City the night of Aug. 24 “to prepare for their first football game on Aug. 25.”