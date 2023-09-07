 Skip to main content
Patriots Day observance to be Monday at The Ritz

sign outside

September 11 the the Ritz Theatre will host a Patriot Day ceremony.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

The Talladega Hall of Heroes Committee and the Ritz Theater will host a Patriots Day ceremony next week, paying tribute to all, but especially the first responders who lost their lives in the most deadly terrorist attack in American history.

The ceremony begins Monday at 11 a.m. at the Ritz with a welcome by Hall of Heroes President Col. (ret.) Chuck Keith and an invocation by the Rev. Hugh Morris. Ramsey Whitney will sing the national anthem, and Talladega Fire Chief Danny Warwick will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.