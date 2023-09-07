Patriots Day observance to be Monday at The Ritz

The Talladega Hall of Heroes Committee and the Ritz Theater will host a Patriots Day ceremony next week, paying tribute to all, but especially the first responders who lost their lives in the most deadly terrorist attack in American history.
The ceremony begins Monday at 11 a.m. at the Ritz with a welcome by Hall of Heroes President Col. (ret.) Chuck Keith and an invocation by the Rev. Hugh Morris. Ramsey Whitney will sing the national anthem, and Talladega Fire Chief Danny Warwick will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.
The timeline for the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, will be read by Keith, Alan Wheeles and Chet Hayes, followed by a moment of silence.
Following the moment of silence, there will be a tribute to local law enforcement officers and firefighters who have passed away during the previous year and a reading of “The Hero’s Path” by Lee Sims.
Following the roll-call by Wheeles, Warwick and David Yates, Rev. Russell Lowery will close with a benediction.
There will then be an open house, hotdog social and other refreshments at the Hall of Heroes immediately after the program at the Ritz.