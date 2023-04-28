 Skip to main content
Parole denied to one, to be considered for another

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles has denied parole for a Talladega County man convicted of sexually abusing at least three children, and is now expected to take up the case of a man serving time for manslaughter in connection with shaking his infant child to death.

kERRY dON bRIDGES.jpg

KERRY DON BRIDGES

Kerry Don “BoBo” Bridges, 49, is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to sodomizing an 11-year-old boy and sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl and another girl under the age of 12 in 2007. 

Andre Kashawn Stone.jpg

ANDRE KASHAWN STONE