Parole denied to one, to be considered for another

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles has denied parole for a Talladega County man convicted of sexually abusing at least three children, and is now expected to take up the case of a man serving time for manslaughter in connection with shaking his infant child to death.
Kerry Don “BoBo” Bridges, 49, is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to sodomizing an 11-year-old boy and sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl and another girl under the age of 12 in 2007.
According to the state Board of Pardons and Paroles, Bridges’ father testified before the board in favor of parole, while representatives of two victims’ groups, including a Victims’ Services Officer from the state Attorney General’s Office, opposed it.
The week, the board is expected to take up the case of Andre Keshawn Stone, 35, of Childersburg, who is currently serving a 20-year prison term after pleading guilty to manslaughter in early 2022.
Stone was initially arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with the death of his 4-month old daughter in 2015. He initially told investigators that the girl had died after falling off her bed, and that he had rubbed water on her in an attempt to revive her. He later confessed to shaking the child and that she had hit head on a wall.
Stone pleaded guilty in February 2022, but he never posted bond on the capital charge, so even though he was sentenced just over a year ago, he is credited with having served more than six years of his sentence.