Parole denied for Talladega murderer

phillip bryant dukes

A Talladega man serving 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder in 2001 was denied parole Tuesday.

Phillip Bryant Dukes, 63, shot and killed his common-law wife, Peggy Pritchett, then 56, at their home on the 1200 block of Pope Street in March 2000. According to information released at the time, Dukes shot his wife in the chest, then drove to the Talladega Police Department and handed the gun to the dispatcher on duty, telling her he had just used it to kill his wife.