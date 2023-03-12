Parole denied for Talladega murderer

A Talladega man serving 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder in 2001 was denied parole Tuesday.
Phillip Bryant Dukes, 63, shot and killed his common-law wife, Peggy Pritchett, then 56, at their home on the 1200 block of Pope Street in March 2000. According to information released at the time, Dukes shot his wife in the chest, then drove to the Talladega Police Department and handed the gun to the dispatcher on duty, telling her he had just used it to kill his wife.
After implying to at least one investigator that Pritchett may have killed herself, Dukes admitted that he killed her because she had broken his heart. The couple did not have a record of domestic violence, and no further details ever emerged, since Dukes pleaded guilty before the case could go to trial.
According to Alabama Department of Corrections records, Dukes also has a conviction for second-degree assault, stemming from him stabbing another inmate while incarcerated for Pritchett’s murder. He pleaded guilty to that charge in 2005, and was sentenced to an additional two years in prison, consecutive to the 30-year murder sentence.
According to the state Board of Pardons and Paroles, no one testified at Dukes’ parole hearing either for or against. The board’s minutes simply say that parole was denied and a no date was set for his next hearing.
He is currently being held in Bullock Correctional Facility in Bullock County.