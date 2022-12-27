 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Parole denied for man convicted of 1974 murder

Jefferson Douglas Bridges

Jefferson Douglas Bridges

A man serving a life sentence at St. Clair Correctional Facility for murder he committed in Talladega in 1974 has been denied parole.

Jefferson Douglas Bridges, 64, has been in the custody of the Alabama Department of Corrections since 1985 for the crime committed in Talladega 11 years before that.