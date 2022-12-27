Parole denied for man convicted of 1974 murder

A man serving a life sentence at St. Clair Correctional Facility for murder he committed in Talladega in 1974 has been denied parole.
Jefferson Douglas Bridges, 64, has been in the custody of the Alabama Department of Corrections since 1985 for the crime committed in Talladega 11 years before that.
Bridges had a hearing before the state Board of Pardons and Paroles on Dec. 14. According to the minutes of that hearing posted online, Bridges’ friend Stephen Robie spoke in favor of his release; Michael Davidson, the victim’s son; Doris Hancock of VOCAL (Victims of Crime and Leniency) and Sarah Green, a victim’s advocate with the state attorney general’s office, all opposed Bridges’ release.
The victim in the case was Harold Purvis Davidson, who was shot to death at Davidson’s Store in Talladega during a robbery on the afternoon of Sept. 9, 1974. Davidson was 35 years old and a co-owner of the store. He was survived by a wife, two sons, two daughters and both his parents.
During the initial phase of the investigation, police interviewed a witness that told them that he and Bridges had gone to the store so that Bridges could get some beer on credit. The witness told investigators that while Bridges was inside the store, he heard a gunshot, and Bridges came out carrying a gun, beer, cigarettes and cash.
He was arrested and charged with first degree murder in October 1974, but during a preliminary hearing, the state’s witness recanted everything that he had previously told police, saying that he and Bridges only went to the store when they heard sirens, and when they arrived, they saw someone being carried out on a stretcher.
At that point, the state’s case essentially fell apart and sat dormant for almost a decade. The original state’s witness eventually pleaded guilty to perjury, although it was not entirely clear what he had been sentenced to.
Then, in 1984, Talladega police “wired” a paid confidential informant, who eventually got Bridges to discuss the murder and robbery, as well as what appeared to be a reference to an unrelated shooting on South Street. Both men were drinking and possibly smoking marijuana during the recorded conversations, which also contain what an appeals court referred to as vile, offensive language.
Based on the recorded conversations, Bridges was brought to trial in late 1984 and found guilty. According to the court record, the jury recommended that he be sentenced to life in prison.
Had the murder taken place after 1976 or so, Bridges would likely have faced a death sentence. However, the murder was committed in 1974, when the U.S. Supreme Court had essentially suspended capital punishment in the U.S. in the decision Furman vs. Georgia in 1972. It was not until after 1976 that states began to amend their capital murder statutes to be more in line with the standards set by the high court.
In any case, the jury verdict was appealed, and the state court of appeals overturned the conviction and ordered a new trial based on the defense team essentially not having enough time to study the tapes and the transcripts that were submitted as evidence.
The second trial began in August 1986, and ended with the same result: a guilty verdict and a recommendation of life in prison.
This time, the verdict was upheld by the state court of appeals and the state supreme court. He continued to file appeals in various state and federal courts well into the 1990s, but got no relief.
Court records indicate that he also has a conviction in St. Clair County for promoting prison contraband in 1990.
His next parole hearing will be in 2027.