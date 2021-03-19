Parole board grants two petitions from pair of local inmates

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles took up nine cases this week involving individuals with convictions in Talladega or St. Clair counties. Of those, one case was continued, two parole requests were granted and the others were denied.
The two that were granted were both Talladega cases. Logan Hardy Hunter, 23, was serving 20 months in prison for fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and theft of property in the first degree. He was convicted last year.
The other prisoner going home early is Jamie Renea Wright, 42, who was sentenced to 60 months for distribution of a controlled substance last year in Talladega County. According to the state Department of Corrections website, she was still being housed in the Talladega County Metro Jail when she was paroled.
The continuance was also for a Talladega County convict, namely Neil Adiar, serving 20 years for burglary, robbery and distribution convictions dating back to 2009. No reason is given for the continuance.
There were also two people on the list serving life sentences who were denied.
Charles Cooper, 45, is actually serving four life sentences for four murder convictions in Jefferson County, as well as 20 years for a kidnapping in St. Clair County.
Steven Wyane Chamblee, 63, is serving a life sentence for first-degree rape in Jefferson County, where he also has convictions for breaking into and entering a motor vehicle and theft of property in the second degree. He also has theft convictions in St. Clair County.
The other cases denied this week were:
—Juan Jose Ramirez, 44, serving 20 years for possession of a controlled substance and convicted felon in possession of a firearm in Talladega County in 2006 and assault in the first degree in Morgan County.
—Lazarus Rogers, 25, serving 15 years for robbery in the third degree in 2018 in Talladega county.
—Adam Lovorn Cottrell, 31, serving 60 months for probation violation and burglary third degree in Talladega County in 2018.
—Ayla Elizabeth Thompson, 25, seven years for robbery and burglary in Talladega County in 2020.