Parole board denies rapist’s request

A Pell City man who was sentenced to life in prison for rape in 2007 had a hearing before the state Board of Pardons and Paroles Tuesday; his request for parole was denied.
Dan Charley, 76, operated a residential treatment facility for people with developmental disabilities in Pell City. In 2006, he was arrested and charged with having sex with a 17-year-old resident who, according to accounts published at the time, had the mental capacity of an infant. Charley was caught by one of his employees hiding in a closet in the victim’s room; his DNA was recovered inside her, and Charley confessed to police.