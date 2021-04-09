Parole board denies bid for release by two local inmates

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles heard two cases of local interest in the past week, one in St. Clair County and one in Talladega County. Both requests for parole were denied.
Rayburn Thomas, 61, was convicted of sodomy in the first degree and sex abuse in the first degree in Talladega County in 2005; he was sentenced to 20 years and 10 years on those counts, respectively.
Melvin Storey, 52, was convicted of receiving stolen property in the second degree in St. Clair County in 1999 and sentenced to 15 years in prison. He also has felony convictions in Elmore, Montgomery and Morgan counties. His criminal history reaches back to at least 1990, when he was convicted of forgery in the second degree in Talladega County.