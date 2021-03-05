Pardons and parole board denies three petitions from local inmates

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles heard only three cases involving inmates with convictions in Talladega or St. Clair County this week, with all three petitions denied.
Brian Gene Breeding is actually serving a life sentence for a murder committed in Huntsville in 1986. According to court documents, before the murder, Breeding had escaped from a minimum security prison in Michigan, where he was serving time for burglary.
In addition to his life sentence, Breeding is also serving an extra 10 years for promoting prison contraband while he was incarcerated in St. Clair County.
Ahmad Rashad Oden is serving time on multiple violations of the Sex Offender Registration and Notication Act in Talladega County. He was first convicted of sexual misconduct in Childersburg in 2010.
Douglas A. Sweener is serving a 15-year sentence for drug possession convictions in St. Clair County and Bessemer.