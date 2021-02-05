Palmer Place turns 20: Children's advocacy center celebrates a milestone

Palmer Place, the children’s advocacy center for Talladega, Clay and Coosa counties, will turn 20 years old next month.
Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens was there at the beginning.
“We had been talking about the need for a safe, friendly environment for child victims,” he said. “Being a victim of a violent crime is traumatic enough for an adult going to a police station to report a crime. Now imagine how much worse it must be for a child. We wanted a comfortable place with a professional staff and licensed counselor, not just for prosecution purposes but to help give a child a shot at having a normal life.”
Director Nancy Green and Victims’ Advocate Amanda Haynes have both been with Palmer Place for 19 of its 20 years, and are still the only two full-time employees there. Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, Clay and Coosa County DA Jeff Willis and Nicole Parker of the Department of Human Resources are all on the board, with the latter serving as chair this year, Green said. There is also a contract counselor.
Palmer Place was designed to provide a safe haven for child victims, particularly of violent or sexual crimes. In addition to interviews and court preparation, Palmer Place also provides free counseling afterward.
“We want to make sure they can grow up to be productive members of society,” Green said. “We want them to be able to grow up and break the cycle of abuse.”
Added Haynes: “Even if a case doesn’t end up going to trial, we want to make sure that the victim’s know we acknowledge what happened, we believe them, and we will provide services to them even so.”
Since Green and Haynes have been at Palmer Place, they have handled about 4,454 cases, league to 523 prosecutions in court. And even during the pandemic, they have still conducted interviews, although many of these are a little different than before.
“Since the pandemic, we’ve been seeing a lot more instances of kids who witnessed violent crimes, including murder," Green said. "A lot of these incidents happen when the kids would normally be in school, but since they have been home, they are witnessing a lot more violence.”
While the number of cases climbs, Green and Haynes have been able to do much in the way of fundraising, so donations have been way down.
“We’re down about $13,000,” Green said. “April in Talladega is always a big fundraising opportunity for us, and they couldn’t do that this year. We’ve had some other fundraisers cancelled too.”
Added Haynes: “I was able to sell some tee-shirts before the lockdown started, but we haven’t been able to go out and talk to groups and go to public events."
Perennial donors, such as the First United Methodist Church of Talladega, the Talladega Junior Welfare League, Trinity Methodist Church and First Bank of Alabama have continued their generosity, making things a little bit easier. After jumping through a series of hoops, they were also able to get $15,000 in federal money through ADECA, and are waiting for another $10,000, but are still short. Money from the state legislature has also been fairly consistent.
Haynes said she is in the process of designing tee shirts for sale for this year, but the key is going to be donations from groups and individuals.
“We’ve been open and operational pretty much throughout the pandemic,” Haynes said. "We’re still doing the best we can with distancing and limiting it to one adult per family, and we try not to schedule too many interviews when the counselor is here. We’re taking temperatures, and we provide masks if anybody doesn’t have them.”
Palmer Place is located in a historic house at 305 South Court Street in Talladega. It is named after Sylacauga pediatrician and former Daily Home columnist Dr. Stephen Donald Palmer.